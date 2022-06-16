Tecom Group sets IPO price range between Dh2.46, Dh2.67

Etihad Cargo has signed an MOU with B Medical Systems to become the first airline globally to develop and launch sustainable, temperature-controlled containers for the transportation of pharmaceuticals and life sciences.
Business1 day ago
Tecom Group, a member of the Dubai Holding group, on Thursday set the price range for its initial public offering (IPO) at between Dh2.46 and Dh2.67 per share.
The owner, manager and operator of 10 strategic, sector-focused business districts across Dubai and a major contributor to the rapid growth of Dubai's knowledge and innovation-based economy, launched the subscription period for its IPO on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and said the final offer price will be determined through a book-building process and is expected to be announced on June 27, 2022.
The total offering size is expected to be between Dh1.5 billion ($419 million) and Dh1.7 billion ($454 million), implying a market capitalisation at a listing of between Dh12.3 billion ($3.4 billion) and Dh13.4 billion ($3.6 billion).
The operator of Dubai's popular free zones said the UAE Strategic Investment Fund and Shamal Holding would be cornerstone investors in the IPO with a total commitment of Dh283.75 million ($ 77.25 million).
ALSO READ:
"The IPO subscription period starts today and runs until June 23, 2022 for the UAE retail offering and June 24, 2022 for the qualified investor offering. Admission of the shares to trading on the DFM is expected on July 5, 2022," according to a Tecom Group statement.
A total of 625 million (625,000,000) shares, equivalent to 12.5 per cent of TecomM Group's issued share capital, will be offered to investors. Dubai Holding Asset Management (DHAM) reserves the right to amend the size of the global offering.
-muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com
Etihad Cargo has signed an MOU with B Medical Systems to become the first airline globally to develop and launch sustainable, temperature-controlled containers for the transportation of pharmaceuticals and life sciences.
Business1 day ago
The Mena District Cooling Projects Conference starts with more than 250 industry experts and government officials focusing on growing opportunities in the sector
Business1 day ago
The facility is one of the largest Secured Overnight Funding Rate (SOFR) based facilities of its size for an LBO transaction in the region.
Business1 day ago
Webinar examined expected impact of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement on bilateral trade and investment.
Business1 day ago
The UAE also took part in the Arab Ministerial meeting held at the MC12, urging the ministerial conference to make positive progress towards resolving the technical issues raised in the Arab Declaration.
Business1 day ago
Collaboration to accelerate the deployment of sustainable and smart energy management solutions
Business1 day ago
Birgi Mefar Group to further strengthenADQ's healthcare and life sciences portfolio
Business2 days ago
Members’ exports and re-exports amounted to Dh104.3 billion between January and May 2022, achieving 15.8 per cent YoY growth when compared to the same period last year
Business2 days ago