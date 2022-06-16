Tecom Group sets IPO price range between Dh2.46, Dh2.67

Dubai's business park operator set to raise Dh1.7 billion through public offering

Published: Thu 16 Jun 2022

Tecom Group, a member of the Dubai Holding group, on Thursday set the price range for its initial public offering (IPO) at between Dh2.46 and Dh2.67 per share.

The owner, manager and operator of 10 strategic, sector-focused business districts across Dubai and a major contributor to the rapid growth of Dubai's knowledge and innovation-based economy, launched the subscription period for its IPO on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and said the final offer price will be determined through a book-building process and is expected to be announced on June 27, 2022.

The total offering size is expected to be between Dh1.5 billion ($419 million) and Dh1.7 billion ($454 million), implying a market capitalisation at a listing of between Dh12.3 billion ($3.4 billion) and Dh13.4 billion ($3.6 billion).

The operator of Dubai's popular free zones said the UAE Strategic Investment Fund and Shamal Holding would be cornerstone investors in the IPO with a total commitment of Dh283.75 million ($ 77.25 million).

"The IPO subscription period starts today and runs until June 23, 2022 for the UAE retail offering and June 24, 2022 for the qualified investor offering. Admission of the shares to trading on the DFM is expected on July 5, 2022," according to a Tecom Group statement.

A total of 625 million (625,000,000) shares, equivalent to 12.5 per cent of TecomM Group's issued share capital, will be offered to investors. Dubai Holding Asset Management (DHAM) reserves the right to amend the size of the global offering.

