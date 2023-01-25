UAE: Microsoft global outage impacts thousands of Outlook, Teams users

The tech giant says it is investigating issues impacting "multiple Microsoft 365 services"

By Web Desk Published: Wed 25 Jan 2023, 12:21 PM Last updated: Wed 25 Jan 2023, 12:42 PM

Microsoft Corp on Wednesday said it was investigating an outage affecting hundreds of users in the UAE. People have been unable to access the website's multiple services, including Teams and Outlook.

Microsoft did not disclose the number of users affected by the disruption, but data from outage tracking website Downdetector showed more than 3,900 incidents in India and over 900 in Japan. Outage reports also spiked in Australia, Britain and the United Arab Emirates.

The Downdetector site tracks outages by collating status reports from sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

The tech giant took to Twitter and wrote: "We're investigating issues impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services. More info can be found in the admin centre under MO502273."

Users in the Emirates reported that almost all the services - MS Teams, OneDrive, Outlook, etc - have been down for over an hour. People were also unable to exchange messages, join calls or use any features of Teams application. Some also reported issues accessing administrative portals.

Many people took to Twitter to share updates about the service disruption, with #MicrosoftTeams trending as a hashtag on the social media site.

Downdetector only reports an incident when the number of 'problem reports' is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day. This heat map below shows where the user-submitted problem reports.

Among the other services affected were Microsoft Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, according to the company's status page.

An hour after the reported outage, the company identified the networking issue. In a statement it said, "We've identified a potential networking issue and are reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps."

ALSO READ: