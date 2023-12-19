UAE

UAE authority issues security alert for Apple users

Residents are 'strongly recommended' to update their systems as the tech giant releases urgent update

by

Web Desk
Photo: File
Photo: File

Published: Tue 19 Dec 2023, 4:04 PM

Last updated: Tue 19 Dec 2023, 4:05 PM

Apple users in the UAE are urged to update their systems to the latest versions to prevent a 'potential leakage of confidential information', the country's Cybersecurity Council (CSC) said in its latest advisory on Tuesday,

In a post shared on X, formerly Twitter, the CSC alerted residents to the new "urgent security updates" that Apple had released to address "several vulnerabilities across all its systems".

The security loopholes could allow hackers "to remotely execute commands, gain high-level privileges, or access sensitive information on affected systems", the CSC said.

To avoid any breaches, it's best to update Apple products' operating systems — from iOS for iPhones to watchOS for Apple watches.

Here are the latest versions, for your reference:

  • Safari 17.2: macOS Monterey and macOS Ventura
  • iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
  • iOS 16.7.3 and iPadOS 16.7.3: iPhone 8 and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
  • macOS Sonoma 14.2: macOS Sonoma
  • macOS Ventura 13.6.3: macOS Ventura
  • macOS Monterey 12.7.2: macOS Monterey
  • tvOS 17.2: Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K (all models)
  • watchOS 10.2: Apple Watch Series 4 and later

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

