Google rivals join forces in online maps

The BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee voted 6-3 in favour of the move, and said “further increases in Bank Rate” may be required to tackle what it fears may be persistent domestic inflation pressures from prices and wages
On Thursday, Google's rivals unveiled a project to make freely available data sets for map features to be built into online offerings.
Alphabet-owned Google dominates online mapping, selling its services to other companies or platforms and using location and navigation capabilities to enhance its other offerings, including online advertising.
Meta, Microsoft, TomTom and Amazon Web Services have now introduced what they call the Overture Maps Foundation, the goal of which is to make comprehensive mapping data openly available for use by whoever may need it, the nonprofit Linux Foundation said in a release.
"Mapping the physical environment and every community in the world, even as they grow and change, is a massively complex challenge that no one organization can manage," said Linux Foundation executive director Jim Zemlin.
"Industry needs to come together to do this for the benefit of all."
Google was notably absent from the list of companies teaming up in Overture, which said its goal is to expand membership to speed up progress.
The coalition expected to release its first mapping datasets by the middle of next year.
"Immersive experiences, which understand and blend into your physical environment, are critical to the embodied internet of the future," Maps at Meta engineering director Jan Erik Solem said in the release.
"By delivering interoperable open map data, Overture provides the foundation for an open metaverse built by creators, developers, and businesses alike."
Map data already underlies applications for search, navigation, logistics, games, autonomous driving and more, according to the Linux Foundation.
Overture map data will be open source, meaning developers are free to not only use it but to build on it, the Linux Foundation said.
ALSO READ:
The BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee voted 6-3 in favour of the move, and said “further increases in Bank Rate” may be required to tackle what it fears may be persistent domestic inflation pressures from prices and wages
Aviation startup Boom Aerospace finally has a supplier lined up to make engines for its supersonic plane
ECB seen raising rates by 50bps; To lay out plans for shrinking bold holdings; Euro zone recession looms; Decision scheduled for 1315 GMT
Fed’s Powell says not ready to say inflation has peaked; Rate-hike pace less important than destination; Fed actions will cause pain to economy; US central bank raises rates by half percentage point
The latest sale, Musk’s second since his $44 billion purchase of Twitter in October, brings the total Tesla stocks sold by the billionaire to nearly $40 billion over the past year
Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the region’s two largest economies, both increased rates by 50 basis points
Minister Ayaz Sadiq said the concessionary ADB loan was signed at the rate of one per cent for a period of 40 years