Tawazun Council establishes free zone for military, security sectors

By Wam Published: Mon 27 Feb 2023, 8:12 PM

Tawazun Council has established a free zone dedicated to the military and security sector in Tawazun Industrial Park.

The free zone covers 2.8 square kilometres and has been established to commence operations related to defence and security industries, including electronic and technological activities, clear-cut metal industries, safety and security, research and development, as well as logistics services.

Tawazun Industrial Park is a regional centre for defence and security industries, supported by commercial and industrial facilities and world-class infrastructure.

Investors positioned at the park have access to markets in Gulf Cooperation Council countries, the Middle East and North Africa, free of custom fees, thanks to the UAE’s free trade agreements.

Companies based in the park can utilise one-stop-shop, integrated, industrial-purpose properties to facilitate growth during various phases of operation through flexible solutions. — Wam