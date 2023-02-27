Tawazun Council establishes free zone for military, security sectors

The Abu Dhabi companies, 1MDB and Malaysia’s Minister of Finance (Incorporated) had reached a settlement in respect of proceedings in the London Court of International Arbitration and the London High Court
Tawazun Council has established a free zone dedicated to the military and security sector in Tawazun Industrial Park.
The free zone covers 2.8 square kilometres and has been established to commence operations related to defence and security industries, including electronic and technological activities, clear-cut metal industries, safety and security, research and development, as well as logistics services.
Tawazun Industrial Park is a regional centre for defence and security industries, supported by commercial and industrial facilities and world-class infrastructure.
Investors positioned at the park have access to markets in Gulf Cooperation Council countries, the Middle East and North Africa, free of custom fees, thanks to the UAE’s free trade agreements.
Companies based in the park can utilise one-stop-shop, integrated, industrial-purpose properties to facilitate growth during various phases of operation through flexible solutions. — Wam
The Abu Dhabi-based energy giant said it also raised the tranche reserved for employees and UAE national retirees of Adnoc Group companies residing in the country to four per cent from two per cent
About 7,615 new licences issued and 56,474 renewed last year, according to Sharjah Economic Development Department
12 agreements signed across 9 industrial projects during third meeting of the Higher Committee for the Integrated Industrial Partnership for Sustainable Economic Developments; Projects to create 13,000 job opportunities and boost GDP by $1.6 billion in member states
Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy led discussions on topics surrounding legislation, talent, opportunities and growth in the gaming industry
Bay Residences is located on Hayat Island, in Mina Al Arab in Ras Al Khaimah and comprises of 324 studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, with direct access to the beach
More than 500 of the region's most influential ICT decision makers attended the two-day IDC Middle East CIO Summit, which this year runs under the theme 'Enabling the Digital Economy's Leaders'
More than 80,000 people, including tech executives, innovators, and regulators, are set to descend on this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona