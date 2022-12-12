Tata Group to open 100 exclusive Apple stores

The national airline celebrates doubling its fleet with the arrival of its eighth aircraft
Indian salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group plans to open 100 stores across the country that will only sell Apple Inc products, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Monday, citing two people aware of the matter.
Tata Group’s Infiniti Retail, which runs the consumer electronics store chain Croma, will be an Apple-authorised reseller and set up stores at shopping malls, high-street and neighbourhood locations, the report said.
Tata has begun talks with premium malls and high streets and the lease terms include details of brands and stores that cannot be opened near these outlets, a retail consultant aware of the matter told the publication.
Apple and Tata Group did not immediately respond to Reuters’ calls and emails seeking comment.
The latest development comes less than two weeks after the Economic Times reported that the Tata Group was in talks to buy Wistron Corp’s only manufacturing facility in India for up to 50 billion rupees ($605 million).
Tata and Taiwan’s Wistron — one of Apple’s top vendors in India — were in discussion to set up a joint venture to assemble iPhones in India, Bloomberg reported in September. — Reuters
Beamz Lidar wins competition hosted by Dubai International Chamber in the start-ups category
The proportion of new unicorns with at least one woman founder in 2021 was at par with the year 2019 — the highest since 2015, according to a report
Thousands of employees from every department decked up in suits attended the gala event with their families to celebrate the company’s success
Established in 2000 with just five employees,the landscape contracting company now has over 5000 employees in GCC including Oman, Bahrain, Qatar
To make borrowing more expensive, the Fed has raised interest rates six times this year, including four bumper 0.75-point increases, bringing the rate to between 3.75 percent and four percent
On Monday, the number of tankers waiting to pass through the Strait on the way to the Mediterranean fell to 13 on Monday from 17 a day earlier, according to Tribeca Shipping Agency