Suez Canal sees revenues rising by $700 million annually

The proposed site for Projekt Delfin is an expansive lagoon in the South Male Atoll, 40 minutes boat ride from Male international airport.
The Suez Canal expects its revenues to increase by $700 million annually after transit fees hike by 15 per cent in 2023, CNBC Arabia TV channel quoted the chairman of the authority managing the canal, Osama Rabie, as saying on Sunday.
Rabie also said the authority aims to list shares of 10 per cent to 15 per cent of its subsidiary Canal Mooring company on the local stock market by the end of the current year. — Reuters
The proposed site for Projekt Delfin is an expansive lagoon in the South Male Atoll, 40 minutes boat ride from Male international airport.
Import of goods from outside UAE into a free zone are not subjected to custom duty.
The voice artificial intelligence agents have the ability to change the tone of their voice, add accents, pause and listen, while being contextually relevant.
The first edition of the expo saw the participation of around 100 brands and over 20,000 people.
The metaverse has captured the interest of social media platforms, online game developers, and other tech pioneers as the next major tech revolution.
Coinweb and its group company Onramp, already have 7 digital asset consents and licenses.
Moody's expects the UAE’s real GDP to grow by 6-7 per cent in 2022.