Suez Canal sees revenues rising by $700 million annually

By Reuters Published: Sun 18 Sep 2022, 6:51 PM

The Suez Canal expects its revenues to increase by $700 million annually after transit fees hike by 15 per cent in 2023, CNBC Arabia TV channel quoted the chairman of the authority managing the canal, Osama Rabie, as saying on Sunday.

Rabie also said the authority aims to list shares of 10 per cent to 15 per cent of its subsidiary Canal Mooring company on the local stock market by the end of the current year. — Reuters