Sudden crypto drop sends Bitcoin to 3-week low

Dh4m investment will help in reducing import to the UAE and increase export to international markets
Cryptocurrencies fell sharply on Friday, with sudden selling dragging bitcoin to a three-week low.
The reason for the drop was not immediately clear. Bitcoin fell as much as 7.7 per cent to $21,404 over a few minutes during the European morning. It recovered slightly and last stood at $22,047. Ether was last down five per cent at $1,753. — Reuters
Dh4m investment will help in reducing import to the UAE and increase export to international markets
Dubai is now emerging as one of the global leaders in the real estate market and generates a higher return on investment (ROI) than other prominent cities in the world
The programme aims to co-create innovative technology solutions with leading Fintechs through the accelerator programme.
The gathering will help introduce the culture, heritage and tourism potential of Jordan by attracting leading content creators from Arab influencers on social networks.
The new incentives include classifying up to five enterprises under Tier 1 category per owner, instead of two enterprises, and a five-year classification under Tier 1 category starting from the date of license issuance.
The emirate now has 8,130 hotel rooms providing the highest levels of hospitality.
KIZAD is committed to driving the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s trade and manufacturing landscape in line with the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy.
MBRAH offers global aerospace players high-level connectivity and is a free-zone destination for the world’s leading airlines, private jet companies, and associated industries.