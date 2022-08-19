Sudden crypto drop sends Bitcoin to 3-week low

Bitcoin fell as much as 7.7% to $21,404 over a few minutes during the early trading session across European platforms

By Reuters Published: Fri 19 Aug 2022, 6:00 PM Last updated: Fri 19 Aug 2022, 6:18 PM

Cryptocurrencies fell sharply on Friday, with sudden selling dragging bitcoin to a three-week low.

The reason for the drop was not immediately clear. Bitcoin fell as much as 7.7 per cent to $21,404 over a few minutes during the European morning. It recovered slightly and last stood at $22,047. Ether was last down five per cent at $1,753. — Reuters