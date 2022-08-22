Sri Lanka’s national consumer price index surges 66.7% in July

Two-day conference will highlight the increasing interest of global investors in the renewable energy sector, and ways to benefit from the boom in financing the environment, society and governance
Sri Lanka’s National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) climbed 66.7 per cent year on year in July after a 58.9 per cent rise in June, the statistics department said on Monday.
The NCPI captures broader retail price inflation across the island nation and is released with a lag of 21 days every month.
The Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI), released at the end of each month, is more closely monitored. It acts as a lead indicator for broader national prices and shows how inflation is evolving in Colombo, Sri Lanka’s biggest city.
Inflation is expected to rise in August after Sri Lanka revised electricity tariffs. The central bank said this month the pace of inflation was reducing but it could still hit 60 per cent-65 per cent and was likely to peak in September. — Reuters
Two-day conference will highlight the increasing interest of global investors in the renewable energy sector, and ways to benefit from the boom in financing the environment, society and governance
NFT artworks accounted for some $2.8 billion in sales last year and the rate has declined only slightly in the first half of this year
Property transactions may exceed Dh300 billion this year as new government measures will further enhance transparency, increase market credibility and boost investor confidence
The real estate developer is currently sorting out regulatory queries as Dubai Financial Market (DFM) has suspended trading on the company's shares until clarifications are received about the results of its board of directors meeting.
She has coached celebrities, influencers, government officials, and other powerful women from the Arab world.
India has six major shipyards with a turnover of nearly $2 billion.
A clarification by the tax authorities would help businesses understand the scope of excise tax and any exceptions applicable to the fresh drink producers.
Using cutting-edge technologies such as 3D, AI, VR, and AR, the platform is the first of its kind to introduce high-definition 3D maps.