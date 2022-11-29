S&P Global lowers 2023 growth forecast for emerging markets

Palm Jumeirah continues to be the most in-demand area for rental properties in Dubai
S&P Global Ratings lowered its 2023 growth forecast for emerging economies on Tuesday, citing persistent pressures from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, a lingering Covid-19 pandemic and tight monetary policy conditions.
The ratings agency now projects real gross domestic product growth of 3.8 per cent next year, down from its previous forecast of a 4.1 per cent expansion.
“The downward revision to growth comes from all EMs (emerging markets) excluding China and Saudi Arabia, with most economies poised to expand below their longer-run trend rates,” it said, adding that forecasts for 2024 and 2025 remain broadly unchanged, averaging at 4.3 per cent.
While inflation in emerging markets have passed the peak or are peaking soon on the back of declining food and fuel inflation, it is still poised to remain above central banks’ targets in many economies, forcing monetary policies to stay restrictive, the agency warned.
“But the deceleration in inflation--coupled with a worsening growth outlook--could bring policy easing onto the agenda in several EMs, especially in Latin America, by the middle of next year,” S&P said. — Reuters
Palm Jumeirah continues to be the most in-demand area for rental properties in Dubai
The insurance intermediary is undergoing a complete overhaul of its business and is looking to fuel its next leg of growth using AI and new age technology
The new gas processing and marketing company, Adnoc Gas, will come into effective on January 1, 2023
UAE President chairs Adnoc board of directors meeting; approves plan to bring forward the company’s five million barrels per day oil production capacity expansion to 2027 as part of the accelerated growth strategy
Americana Restaurants plans duel listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and Saudi Stock Exchange; allocates a minimum of 1,000 shares to UAE retail investors
Four agreements signed so far to facilitate UAE startups’ growth in South Korea, India, Latvia and Saudi Arabian markets
The agreement will also see the introduction of the first Nobu restaurant in Abu Dhabi; All set on Mamsha Beach, directly opposite Aldar’s Saadiyat Grove development and adjacent to the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi
WTI hits lowest since Dec 2021, Brent at lowest since Jan 2022; Clashes in Shanghai as Covid protests flare across China; Investors focus on next Opec+ meeting on Dec 4