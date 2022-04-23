Shugah records exponential growth, says Khadmi

In 2022 there is a surge of approximately 80 per cent in global online searches for ‘online gift’ as compared to 2021.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 23 Apr 2022, 5:43 PM

Shugah, a celebration-tech platform, has experienced exponential growth driven by the diversity offered by the UAE, said co-founder Farhan Khadmi.

“In a rapidly growing economy, the UAE’s residents have an exciting culture of celebrating a diverse range of occasions such as the Chinese New Year, Diwali, Christmas, Eid, and all sorts of other celebrations. We are the first Celebration-tech platform that brings users and vendors together through a curated marketplace,” said Khadmi.

In 2022 there is a surge of approximately 80 per cent in global online searches for ‘online gift’ as compared to 2021, with the market now standing at a value of $17.7 billion world-wide. The UAE being a hotbed for gifting and events has especially seen a fair share of the tremendous growth in this segment.

Furthermore, in a post-pandemic world, online shopping as a medium for making purchases has become a staple in our day to day lives and is more prevalent than ever before. In 2020 the market was estimated at $3.9 billion, while by 2024 it is expected to increase to $8.8 billion.

Shugah’s co-founder, Abhishek Kapur, said: “I truly believe that any marketplace should be judged by who has the highest delivery convenience along with product and services variety, and here at Shugah, we cater to both. Our goal is to provide a wholesome solution to Celebrations whether it is getting a gift or throwing a party.”

The celebration-tech platform boasts of an extensive number of vendors with the largest product and services collection in the celebrations industry in the UAE.

Shugah’s curated marketplace addresses a major gap in the market by offering absolute convenience to anyone needing to organise getting a gift or throwing a party by becoming their one-stop-shop solution through an app in a hassle-free manner.

