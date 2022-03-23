Sheikh Abdullah inaugurates 49th Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show 2022

Published: Wed 23 Mar 2022, 6:28 PM

Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, on Wednesday inaugurated the 49th edition of the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show.

Organised by the Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the five-day event hosts over 300 leading local and international jewellery companies and brands from 20 countries.

Sheikh Abdullah toured the exhibition halls, where he met exhibitors and officials of Emirati companies and foreign pavilions. He was accompanied by Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce, and Chairman Expo Center Sharjah; a number of members of the board of directors of the SCCI and Expo; Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, director-general, SCCI, and Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah.

During the tour, Sheikh Abdullah was briefed on the latest products, technologies and innovative solutions in the gold industry, and the latest collections in the watch and jewellery.

The Deputy Ruler of Sharjah lauded the ongoing success of the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show when it comes to attracting new national pavilions and major global brands of watch and gold. This reflects Sharjah's distinguished role and status on the map of the global exhibition industry.

He commended the services provided by the Expo Centre Sharjah to exhibitors and visitors alike.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais expressed his utmost thanks to His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his patronage of the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show.

"The show, which was launched 25 years ago, has turned from just a regional event to a global platform of a prominent position and importance among a wide segment of businessmen, investors, and workers in the field of manufacturing and designing watches and jewellery," he said.

"The gold and jewelry sector is one of the important sectors in the UAE. Gold trade accounts for more than 29 per cent of the total national non-oil exports. Hence the importance of the exhibition in enhancing the competitiveness and position of the gold industry in the UAE on the global trade map," he said.

Saif Al Midfa said the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show enjoys a unique position among our exhibitions and events at the Expo Centre, as it represents a global destination in the manufacture of gold, diamond, and watches. He said the world's big names in this industry are keen to participate in the event to reinforce their presence and expand their investments in local and regional markets.

"The leading status of the exhibition has spurred us to step up our efforts to develop its activities and advance its role as a prominent contributor to the gold and jewelry industry and trade market, both locally and regionally," he said.

In its quest to make the event more dazzling, Expo Centre has invited the Lebanese megastar, Najwa Karam, as a guest of honour of the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show, along with Emirati composer Fayez Al Saeed, the “Ambassador of Melody”, and a number of social media celebrities.

Visitors to the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show are having a wonderful chance to win valuable prizes. A raffle draw will be organised on the last day of the event, March 27, on a collection of gemstones and diamonds, in addition to raffle draws on the grand prize of Dh100,000.

This year's edition of the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show is featuring national pavilions from the leading countries in the watch and jewelry industry, which offer luxurious and exclusive designs of gold with the signature of the most important names in the global jewellery markets.

Italy and India are participating with more than 100 exhibitors, in addition to leading companies and major brands from the USA, the UK, China, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Poland, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, Bahrain, Colombia, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lithuania, and Yemen.

