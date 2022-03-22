Sharjah is an ideal destination for doing business: President of Estonia

Company’s security experts to deliver keynotes on intelligent applications, security and privacy protection, Huawei’s Cybersecurity Projects of the 50, cloud security, 5G security, and secure networking
The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Monday received Dr Alar Karis, President of Estonia, along with a high-level business delegation representing various Estonian economic sectors.
Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, the UAE's non-resident ambassador to Estonia, welcomed the guests at the SCCI headquarters where a number of SCCI board members were also present.
President Karis lauded the impressive development and prosperity witnessed by the UAE and Sharjah in particular, across various sectors, stressing that Sharjah has become an ideal destination for doing business and investment.
During the meeting, both sides explored avenues of economic cooperation and discussed several business topics of mutual concern to push their economic, investment and industrial relations to new levels.
President Karis said that Sharjah has become a vital global cultural destination thanks to the directives of the emirate’s leadership and its keenness to develop and upgrade Sharjah’s cultural environment.
“Hence, Estonia takes a great interest in strengthening its economic and cultural ties with Sharjah to advance their mutual cooperation across vital fields including in education, tourism, sustainability, logistics, innovation and knowledge,” he said.
For his part, Al Owais said that the Estonian President’s visit culminates a series of visits made recently by Estonian delegations to the SCCI.
“We have already been engaged in agreements with Estonia to further improve our cooperation where we had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Estonian Association of Information Technology and Telecommunications (ITL). This reflects both sides’ interests to promote their cooperation and explore avenues to increase the volume of trade, economic and investment cooperation.
