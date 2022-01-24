Sharjah Chamber, Syria discuss enhancing trade exchange

Supplied photo

The meeting also reviewed potential investment opportunities to support economic cooperation and enhance the partnership between businessmen of the two sides.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 24 Jan 2022, 5:01 PM Last updated: Mon 24 Jan 2022, 5:04 PM

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) received a Syrian delegation led by Kinan Zahreddine, Syrian Consul-General to Dubai, to discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade and economic relations and increase trade exchange.

The meeting also reviewed potential investment opportunities to support economic cooperation and enhance the partnership between businessmen of the two sides.

The visiting delegation was received by Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI, in the presence of Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, director-general, SCCI, Abdulaziz Shattaf, assistant director-General of the Communications and Business Sector, and a number of SCCI officials.

While welcoming the visiting delegation, Abdullah Sultan Al Owais stated that the meeting will provide an opportunity to establish investment partnerships between private sector institutions and companies in the two brotherly countries.

Al Owais stressed the need for ramping up efforts to increase the volume of trade exchange through investments and establishment of projects, as well as taking advantage of the available opportunities, especially in urban development, tourism, industry, agriculture and other sectors.

He made it clear that the SCCI is keen to diversify its partnerships with all countries, especially the sisterly Arab countries, at all industrial and commercial levels, in line with the vision of the wise leadership of the importance of strengthening Sharjah's economic relations with the Arab countries.

Al Owais concluded by affirming the SCCI's willingness to provide all means of support and facilities to Syrian businessmen wishing to invest in Sharjah to take advantage of the unique advantages and the ideal economic environment offered by the emirate.

In turn, Kinan Zahreddine stressed the strength of the Syria-UAE relations and his country's keenness to expand economic cooperation with Sharjah and develop investment partnerships between the private sector in the two countries in various vital sectors.

Zahreddine expressed hope that this visit would help strengthen mutual partnerships in order to meet the aspirations of the two brotherly countries and their economic potential. He highlighted the importance of tapping into new opportunities to establish projects in all fields, noting that the bilateral trade between the two countries has seen a notable impetus during the last period, expecting a growth in the flow of investments to the Syrian markets in light of the improvement in the situation. — business@khaleejtimes.com