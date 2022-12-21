Saudi wealth fund PIF buying 30% stake in Saudi Tabreed

The UAE also offers more than 40 Free Zones, 20 of which are in Dubai. These zones allow foreign business owners to benefit from complete lifetime tax exemption and 50 years of corporate tax exemption
Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has acquired a 30 per cent stake in cooling company Saudi Tabreed through a private placement of shares, according to a bourse filing on Wednesday.
The sale is subject to completion procedures.
The UAE-listed National Central Cooling Company , known as Tabreed, has also boosted its stake in the Saudi venture to 21.8 per cent after acquiring additional shares from Al Mutlaq Group for Industrial Investments for SR55 million ($14.63 million), the bourse filing said.
On Tuesday, Bloomberg News reported that the PIF’s stake in Saudi Tabreed could be worth about $250 million.
The company provides district cooling services to major urban developments across Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region.
In Saudi Arabia, Saudi Tabreed is the exclusive cooling services provider for the Red Sea Project, a flagship mega-project under the kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan to diversify its economy. It also has long term contracts with Saudi Aramco. — Reuters
The UAE also offers more than 40 Free Zones, 20 of which are in Dubai. These zones allow foreign business owners to benefit from complete lifetime tax exemption and 50 years of corporate tax exemption
Acquiring Target Engineering further strengthens Alec’s established capabilities in marine and industrial construction while enabling the construction company to mark its entry into the oil and gas sector
From September 2020 to March 2022, UAE-Israel non-oil trade surpassed $2.5 billion, while it reached $1.06 billion in the first three months of 2022 – five times the total from the same period in 2021
The high-value luxury property occupies three floors (73-75) comprising of four bedrooms, a majlis area, a private elevator, double height ceilings and offers amazing 360-degree views of the Dubai skyline
Valued at Dh8 billion and containing 4,000 homes spread over seven gated districts, Masaar features a nature-inspired master plan containing more than 50,000 trees
Oil prices have been buoyed by US plans to buy up to three million barrels of oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve after this year’s record release of 180 million barrels