Saudi GDP up 12.2% in second quarter, exceeding initial estimate

The survey will provide information on the ‘UAE space sector’ which would help its partners and stakeholders in the decision-making process
Saudi Arabia’s real gross domestic product expanded by 12.2 per cent in the second quarter compared with the same period of 2021, data showed on Wednesday, as the world’s top oil exporter reaps the rewards of high crude prices and a post-pandemic recovery.
The second quarter growth figure exceeded a flash government estimate at the end of July of 11.8 per cent GDP growth. The economy grew 2.2 per cent from the first quarter.
“The growth is mainly due to the high increase in oil activities by 22.9 per cent y-o-y,” the General Authority for Statistics said. The oil economy grew 4.4 per cent in the second quarter from the first quarter.
Non-oil activities rose by 8.2 per cent on an annual basis and 4.5 per cent from the first quarter. Government activities grew by 2.4 per cent in the year to end-June, a 0.4 per cent rise compared to the first quarter. — Reuters
The survey will provide information on the ‘UAE space sector’ which would help its partners and stakeholders in the decision-making process
The new ‘Ellington Beach House’ will bring design-led living to the iconic destination; Residents will benefit from a high-quality lifestyle with a wealth of amenities
Tabby’s launch in Egypt is an expansion of the growing maturity of the fintech landscape in the region and the rise of e-commerce in Egypt
Revised dividend policy expected to pay a minimum of 2 fils per share dividend for 2022, thereafter rising by 0.5 fils every year during the next four years to reach a minimum of 4 fils per share by 2026
Perfumes, liquor, gold, cigarettes & tobacco and electronics retained the top five category positions with perfumes showing an 89 per cent increase amounting to $186 million
Data will subsequently be used by SBP to analyse house prices, develop related indices and use the information in its publications, working papers and reports
Naresco Contracting will construct and deliver Skyz Project by the end of the third quarter of 2024
Both organisations set to transform sports media scene in Mena region and Indian subcontinent through historic joint ventur