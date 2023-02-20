Saudi crude exports rise in December from a five-month low

Abu Dhabi Ship Building will build a fleet of best-in-class 71-metre corvettes for the Angolan Navy
Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports rose in December after falling to a five-month low the previous month, data from the Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI) showed on Monday.
The kingdom’s crude exports rose about 2.2 per cent to 7.44 million barrels per day (bpd) in December from 7.28 million bpd in November.
However, the world’s largest oil exporter’s crude production fell slightly from 10.47 million bpd in November to 10.44 million bpd.
Saudi’s domestic crude refinery throughput fell 40,000bpd to 2.62 million bpd in December, while direct crude burn rose 48,000bpd to 477,000bpd.
Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia raised prices for its flagship crude for Asian buyers for the first time in six months amid an expectation of oil demand recovery, especially from China.
Saudi Arabia emerged as top crude oil supplier to China again in 2022 and is expected to remain so after President Xi Jinping’s visit to Riyadh in December.
Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other Opec members to JODI, which publishes them on its website.
While the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) raised its 2023 global oil demand growth forecast this week, its monthly report showed crude oil output declined in Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Iran as part of the organisation’s deal.
Global oil demand climbed by 1.3 million barrels a day in December to a record high, driven by gains in Indonesia, Japan and Korea, the International Energy Forum said, citing data JODI data.
Meanwhile, Russia plans to cut oil production by 500,000bpd, equating to about five per cent of its output, in March after the West imposed price caps on Russian oil and oil products. — Reuters
Abu Dhabi Ship Building will build a fleet of best-in-class 71-metre corvettes for the Angolan Navy
Fintech and innovation became the fastest growing sector in DIFC with 291 new clients. A total of 686 fintech and innovation firms, ranging from start-ups to global unicorns, are now based in DIFC
Citi strategist Bhumika Gupta said that with the US Federal Reserve moving to quarter-point moves, the Bank of Israel would follow suit
European governments made many correct decisions over the last year to ensure energy supply, such as building more LNG terminals to replace pipeline deliveries of Russian gas
The five-day premier event, starting today at the Dubai World Trade Centre, will debate vibrant trade, manufacturing and investment environment as well as highlight challenges to the industry
The dialogue seeks to provide clarity and a better understanding of the opportunities and challenges faced by e-commerce companies
The UAE has emerged as an attractive destination for HNWIs following its successful strategy against the Covid-19 pandemic, latest data shows
The taxable person can realise gain and loss on the assets and liabilities subject to fair value or impairment testing or held on account on a realisation basis