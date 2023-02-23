Russia plans deep March oil export cuts, sources say

Al Seer Marine is now home to 15 carriers, valued Dh2.75 billion; The company has acquired a total of five gas carriers and expected to secure two more by first quarter of 2023
Russia plans to cut oil exports from its western ports by up to 25 per cent in March versus February, exceeding its announced production cuts in a bid to lift prices for its oil, three sources in the Russian oil market said.
Russia’s Energy ministry declined to comment. Russia’s pipeline monopoly Transneft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Russia had already announced plans to cut its oil production by 500,000 barrels per day in March, amounting to 5 per cent of its output or 0.5 per cent of global production.
Russian officials said the voluntary output cuts in March would last one month and would follow the start of Western price caps on Russian oil on December 5. and oil products on February 5. The cut will be made from January output levels.
Russia has so far managed to reroute most of its oil exports from Europe to India, China and Turkey, which happily snapped up cheap barrels and ignored Western sanctions.
But Moscow has struggled to re-route exports of refined product away from Europe after Indian, Chinese and Turkish refiners flooded the market with fuels produced from Russian oil.
US Treasury officials have said the Russian decision to cut oil production reflects its inability to sell all its oil. Washington has said it pushed for the introduction of price caps to limit revenues for President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine but have set them high enough to avoid a further spike in global oil prices.
“The export cuts appear to be deeper than the planned production cuts. It might help bump up the price for Russian oil,” one of the sources said. The G7 group of industrialised nations has agreed to put a price cap on Russian oil at $60 per barrel.
Russian oil has traded below than level in recent weeks due to steep discounts and expensive freight rates. Global benchmark Brent is trading at above $80 per barrel. Putin and other Russian officials have said they would refuse to sell oil to countries which abide by the caps and promised to take measures to reduce the discounts.
The first source said Transneft had informed at least two oil firms they would be allocated 20-25 per cent fewer cargoes in March from Western ports than they had asked for.
The cuts from the ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga on the Baltic Sea and Novorossiisk on the Black Sea will amount to a quarter of February volumes although some adjustments could still be made, another source said. “There are no plans to cut exports from the Pacific,” the first source said.
Russia normally exports up to 10 million tonnes a month or 2.5 million bpd of Urals crude from Primorsk, Ust-Luga and Novorossiisk and a cut of 25 per cent would represent as much as 625,000 bpd if confirmed by Transneft and agreed by oil companies.
Al Seer Marine is now home to 15 carriers, valued Dh2.75 billion; The company has acquired a total of five gas carriers and expected to secure two more by first quarter of 2023
The property sector is showing no signs of slowing down despite a sharp rise in interest from investors and buyers
Gathering discusses ways to achieve objectives of D33 Agenda, which seeks to double the size of Dubai’s economy
Bipartisan Policy Centre says statutory debt limit may be reached as soon as the summer or early fall of 2023
The SeaRates platform will enable CCCSA’s customers to monitor the status and movement details of a container at any point during its journey
Raw gold topped the list of the top five commodities exported from the UAE to Saudi Arabia in 2022
Group reports remarkable results on the back of strong investments in multiple industrial sectors and efficient operational performance