Publilink wins ‘Company of the Year Award’ at AAG Excellence Awards

The statistics showed that the cumulative balance of credit provided by national banks to the trade and industry sectors reached Dh720.8 billion at the end of August, compared to some Dh683.6 billion in December 2021, a rise of 5.44 per cent
Al Abbas Group, UAE’s leading business conglomerate, recently held their annual AAG Excellence Awards 2021-22. AAG Excellence Awards is an annual event organised by the Al Abbas Group to recognise and reward employees, across the Group, for their performances in various categories.
The third edition of AAG Excellence Awards was a glittering event attended by Ebrahim Ahmed Al Abbas, chairman; Ismail Ahmed Al Abbas, vice-chairman; Hadi Ebrahim Al Abbas, chief communications 0fficer; Ali Ebrahim Al Abbas, chief operating officer; Mohamed Ismail Al Abbas, chief people officer.
Publilink was honored with the coveted ‘Company of the Year Award’, receiving the memento and certificate from the chairman, and on behalf of Team Publilink, Reghu Menon, managing director, Publilink, thanked the management for the support that has been extended over the past so many years and attributed the win to the efforts put in by each and every member of the team.
Founded in 1982, Publilink is a full-service integrated communication and marketing agency operating across the Mena region as well as India, South Africa and Turkey.
Publilink, since 1982, has been providing advertising and multi-media solutions for its clients through insightful strategies and integrated planning tools. Publilink provides a host of services including advertising, media buying, public relations, digital and events management.
The UAE also offers more than 40 Free Zones, 20 of which are in Dubai. These zones allow foreign business owners to benefit from complete lifetime tax exemption and 50 years of corporate tax exemption
Acquiring Target Engineering further strengthens Alec’s established capabilities in marine and industrial construction while enabling the construction company to mark its entry into the oil and gas sector
From September 2020 to March 2022, UAE-Israel non-oil trade surpassed $2.5 billion, while it reached $1.06 billion in the first three months of 2022 – five times the total from the same period in 2021
The high-value luxury property occupies three floors (73-75) comprising of four bedrooms, a majlis area, a private elevator, double height ceilings and offers amazing 360-degree views of the Dubai skyline
Valued at Dh8 billion and containing 4,000 homes spread over seven gated districts, Masaar features a nature-inspired master plan containing more than 50,000 trees
Oil prices have been buoyed by US plans to buy up to three million barrels of oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve after this year’s record release of 180 million barrels