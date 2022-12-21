Publilink wins ‘Company of the Year Award’ at AAG Excellence Awards

Ebrahim Ahmed Al Abbas, chairman, Al Abbas Group, handing over the ‘Company of the Year Award’ to Reghu Menon, managing director, Publilink, in the presence of Dheeraj Thakur and Sunil Roy. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 21 Dec 2022, 7:51 PM

Al Abbas Group, UAE’s leading business conglomerate, recently held their annual AAG Excellence Awards 2021-22. AAG Excellence Awards is an annual event organised by the Al Abbas Group to recognise and reward employees, across the Group, for their performances in various categories.

The third edition of AAG Excellence Awards was a glittering event attended by Ebrahim Ahmed Al Abbas, chairman; Ismail Ahmed Al Abbas, vice-chairman; Hadi Ebrahim Al Abbas, chief communications 0fficer; Ali Ebrahim Al Abbas, chief operating officer; Mohamed Ismail Al Abbas, chief people officer.

Publilink was honored with the coveted ‘Company of the Year Award’, receiving the memento and certificate from the chairman, and on behalf of Team Publilink, Reghu Menon, managing director, Publilink, thanked the management for the support that has been extended over the past so many years and attributed the win to the efforts put in by each and every member of the team.

Founded in 1982, Publilink is a full-service integrated communication and marketing agency operating across the Mena region as well as India, South Africa and Turkey.

Publilink, since 1982, has been providing advertising and multi-media solutions for its clients through insightful strategies and integrated planning tools. Publilink provides a host of services including advertising, media buying, public relations, digital and events management.