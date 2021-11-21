Protect your data at work, home and when mobile: Trend Micro

Demetz is currently in the UAE to launch the Alesya de Monaco Club today on the occasion of the National Day of Monaco.
Cybersecurity continues to evolve as a top priority for businesses across the globe and in the region as top security solutions see the demand to protect data at home, work, or while being mobile, says Bilal Baig, Technical Director for Mena, Trend Micro.
“The main challenges for enterprises was the concept of working from home and majority of the workplace was not used to these new work models we see today. For us, the shift in the cybersecurity field was maintaining quality and function while being mobile,” said Baig.
“It did not matter to us where we worked, we still needed to protect these organisations through their digital transformations. Consequently, employees in these organisations, were not prepared to take their work outside the office. And when the transition began, this opened up many more vulnerabilities to cyber threats. This phase of the transformation was clearly accelerated, and they had to adapt quickly to remain protected,” he added.
Trend Micro recently released its Midyear Security Roundup for H1 2021 that highlights the evolving threat landscape and the need to secure a strong cyber security stance in the region.
As per the roundup report, the GCC witnessed over 62 million (62,325,775) email threats, over 155K (155,516) URL-hosted attacks, with over 28 million (28,430,724) URL victims, over 7 million (7,293,662) malware detections, and another 2133 banking malware detections.
At the 41st Gitex Technology Week Trend Micro demonstrated several cutting-edge security solutions to empower organisations in protecting their digital infrastructure in the evolving threat landscape.
“At Gitex cybersecurity remained a hot topic and for Trend Micro, it is an exciting moment to excel in our field because of our commitment to protecting organisations throughout the region,” said Baig.
“Our robust multilayered cybersecurity solutions, with regards to XDR, among others, have been responsible for our success during this challenging transition period.”
The company recently hosted CLOUDSEC2021, the leading global cloud and cybersecurity conference-themed ‘Reimagine Your Cloud’ which featured five learning paths to have a deeper dive into the technologies discussed during the event.
The learning paths are SOC, Infrastructure-as-code, DevOps, Zero Trust, and Threat Intel. Speakers from Trend Micro and various organisations shared best practices and tips on approaching security differently. — sandhya@khaleejtimes.com
