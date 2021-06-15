Plus VC announces first summer internship

The programme is open to undergraduates, graduates and postgraduates in any field.

Plus VC, (+VC), which invests in early stage tech startups in Mena and its diaspora, has announced its first internship programme during the summer months.

As a core part of +VCs commitment to increasing opportunities and diversity in the Venture Capital industry, interns will have a opportunity to have a preview of working in a venture capital firm and get first-hand exposure in working with founders, investors, and the broader tech ecosystem.

Internships are available in a variety of roles, suited for those from any background to give them insights and experience in venture capital. The programme is scheduled to start on July 1 and conclude after eight weeks on August 30, 2021.

Hasan Haider, managing partner, +VC said: ”At +VC, we believe in giving back to the entrepreneurial community and are committed to supporting diverse talent who are passionate about startups, disruptive technologies and entrepreneurship. Our internship programme aims to provide an exciting opportunity for those with strong critical thinking, creativity and problem-solving skills to experience what it is like to work in a venture capital firm. We are excited to help equip our interns with the knowledge, skills and experience to prepare them for a robust career in venture capital.”

The programme is open to undergraduates, graduates and postgraduates in any field. Applicants should submit their resume that details their relevant work and educational experience stating their interests, qualifications and the internship they are applying for to go.plus.vc/interns. The deadline to receive applications is June 24, 2021. — business@khaleejtimes.com