Pakistan seeks US help in unlocking $1.1b IMF loan

US-based short seller says concerned by Adani debt, financials; Adani Group denies allegations, calls them baseless; Adani Group has in the past dismissed concerns over high debt; Shares of Adani companies slide
Pakistan has sought support from Washington to unlock a stalled International Monetary Fund programme that would release $1.1 billion to its strained economy as the country rebuilds after last year’s devastating floods, Dawn newspaper said on Thursday.
The IMF and Pakistan signed a $6 billion bailout in 2019, that was topped up with another $1.1 billion last year, but that came with conditions attached, aimed at reducing the budget deficit before the loan is released.
With interest rates already at 17 per cent, inflation hitting 24.5 per cent in December, and foreign reserves barely sufficient to cover three weeks of imports, the South Asian nation is in dire need of external financing.
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar met a visiting US Treasury delegation on Wednesday. He told them that Pakistan would honour its international commitments and was in the process of taking “very tough decisions” such as increasing natural gas and electricity prices, Dawn reported, citing sources.
“However, he pointed out, Pakistan required breathing space as the industry and agriculture had passed through most challenging times after the devastating floods,” the report in the Pakistani English-language newspaper said.
The finance ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Last year’s severe floods submerged swathes of the country, killed at least 1,700 people, and battered its already strained economy.
Rebuilding costs were estimated at $16.3 billion and international donors this month pledged to finance more than half of that. — Reuters
US-based short seller says concerned by Adani debt, financials; Adani Group denies allegations, calls them baseless; Adani Group has in the past dismissed concerns over high debt; Shares of Adani companies slide
FAB has now become the only regional bank to have successfully accessed the debt capital markets twice this year
The business of commercial agencies will be exclusive to UAE nationals as well as public joint-stock companies with at least 51 per cent of national capital contribution
The Dh110 million facility, developed in multiple phases, will spread across 42,000 square metres in Kezad, with direct access to AD Ports Group's flagship Khalifa Port
24% jump in visitors stayed in the Capital's hotels generating Dh5.4 billion in revenues last year
Equities have performed strongly since the start of the year as China’s economy reopens from strict lockdowns, energy prices ease, and hopes rise that a severe downturn can be averted even if inflation remains high
The UAE's leading group's strategic investment in unmanned air traffic management provider will further advance its autonomous capabilities