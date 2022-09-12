Over 20,000 people visit Pakistan Property Show

Over 60 exhibitors showcased more than 200 of the most significant property developments in Pakistan during the two-day event, which concluded on Sunday. — Supplied photo

Huge crowds gathered at the fourth edition of the Pakistan Property Show over the weekend at the World Trade Centre in Dubai to explore major investment opportunities in the Pakistan property market.

Over 60 exhibitors showcased more than 200 of the best and most trustworthy major property developments in Pakistan. A record breaking 20,000 people attended the two-day event which was organised by Zameen.com, Pakistan’s largest real estate enterprise. The annual event targets around 4 million overseas Pakistanis in the Gulf region and those interested in real estate projects across Pakistan’s the major cities.

Important dignitaries graced the event, including Director-General of the Dubai Land Department Sultan Butti Bin Mejren, and prominent journalists from Pakistan. Zameen.com’s CEO Zeeshan Ali Khan, Country Head Ahmed Bhatti, EMPG and members of Zameen’s senior management.

During the event, Sultan Butti bin Mejren said it was a great honour to inaugurate the Pakistan Property Show.

"Dubai is proud of its cultural and religious diversity, particularly the large community of Pakistani expats that have helped the emirate become a hub for business, real estate development, and tourism. Zameen.com is a pioneer in organizing such interactive events in the Gulf region,” he said.

Zeeshan Ali Khan, CEO of Zameen.com said: “Once again, the Pakistan Property Show in Dubai was a huge success. Over 20,000 attendees demonstrate strong interest in finding the right investment opportunity in Pakistan's property market. In Dubai, we have brought over 60 exhibitors offering the cream of investment opportunities available on the very ripe Pakistani real estate market at the moment.”

During the two-day event, an important panel session was held which was moderated by popular TV anchors Syed Shafaat Ali and Shiffa Yousafzai.

Panellists discussed ‘Why real estate continues to be the best investment in Pakistan,’ providing attendees and online viewers with invaluable insights into the current state of the property sector and its future prospects.

Speaking on the panel were prominent media personalities, Waseem Badami, Muhammad Maalik and Zameen.com’s CEO, Zeeshan Ali Khan.

Zeeshan Ali Khan also took the opportunity to address the event attendees and said the purpose of the Pakistan Property Show is to provide overseas Pakistanis with direct access to some of the best and most promising real estate projects from their respective hometowns.

“The recent launch of several world class real estate projects in Pakistan is a sign of the property sector’s huge potential for growth and Zameen.com will drive progress in the industry in the future,” he added.

The share of construction and real estate in Pakistan's GDP hovers around 25 per cent, with construction alone accounting for about 17 per cent, making it the country's second biggest economic sector after agriculture. It is estimated that overseas Pakistanis fund 25 per cent of all new developments in the real estate sector.

Specifically, the Pakistanis working in Gulf countries, who wish to return to their homeland eventually, want to purchase a house in the country as their first priority.

