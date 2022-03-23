Oman allocates additional 200 million rials for 2022 budget

Additional 650 million rials allocated for development projects

Oman has allocated an additional 200 million Omani rials ($520 million) for the 2022 budget to bring total expenditure this year to 1.1 billion rials, the economy ministry said on Twitter.

The country's ruler Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said also directed to allocate an additional 650 million rials for development projects for a five-year plan that ends in 2025, the ministry added.

($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)