Oil prices poised to rally in 2023 as Russian exports fall: IEA

The company has almost doubled its offshore jack-up rig fleet to 32 since early 2021
Global oil demand growth will slow next year but prices could rally as sanctions imposed by the EU and G7 constrict Russian supplies, the International Energy Agency said.
Russia’s oil output will fall by 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) next year, further tightening balances as a December 5 price cap imposed by the G7, the European Union, and Australia takes effect seeking to curb Moscow’s wartime revenue, the Paris-based said in a report on Wednesday.
According to Opec, oil demand will grow in 2023 by 2.25 million bpd over next year to 101.8 million bpd, with potential upside from China, the world’s top importer.
Oil prices rose on Wednesday after Opec and the IEA both forecast a rebound in demand over the course of next year and as US rate hikes are expected to ease alongside slowing inflation.
Brent crude futures rose 76 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $81.44 per barrel by 1144GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 80 cents at $76.19.
By the end of the first quarter 2023, Russia’s output is poised to plunge 14 per cent. If that forecast holds true, it could reverse the recent trend in oil futures, which have retreated to $80 a barrel in London after their worst weekly slump in four months.
“While lower oil prices come as a welcome relief to consumers faced by surging inflation, the full impact of embargoes on Russian crude and product supplies remains to be seen,” the IEA said. “As we move through the winter months and toward a tighter oil balance in the second quarter, another price rally cannot be ruled out.”
Russia’s output rose by 90,000 bpd in November to 11.2 million bpd, just 200,000 bpd below levels seen before Moscow sent troops into Ukraine.
Its output has consistently outstripped IEA predictions though lower global prices and steeper discounts on Russian oil meant Moscow’s revenue fell by $700 million to $15.8 billion, the IEA said.
Despite slow growth globally, oil demand will still be at a robust 1.7 per cent as China recovers from Covid-related economic doldrums. This year China is still headed for a contraction in oil demand of 400,000 bpd to 15.4 million bpd before recovering by almost one million bpd in 2023, said the IEA in its report.
“While lower oil prices come as a welcome relief to consumers faced by surging inflation, the full impact of embargoes on Russian crude and product supplies remains to be seen,” the IEA said.
China, India, and the Middle East picked up some of the slack left by flagging oil uptake in Europe and elsewhere in East Asia, the IEA said.
The data prompted the IEA to raise its estimate for oil demand growth this year by 140,000 bpd to 2.3 million bpd and for next year by 100,000 bpd to 1.7 million bpd for a total of 101.6 million bpd.
“While restriction levels in (China) remain high, the stage is now set for a progressive reopening in 2023. We have raised our estimates for 2022 and next year’s growth by 50,000 bpd and 40,000 bpd, respectively.”
“As we move through the winter months and towards a tighter oil balance in Q2 2023, another price rally cannot be ruled out,” the IEA said.
— issacjohn@khaleejtimes.com
The company has almost doubled its offshore jack-up rig fleet to 32 since early 2021
Revenues from social contributions increased by 10% compared to the same period last year
Partnership will enable creation of a series of transit payment wallets
The government released the law last week, revealing some important details for companies to be prepared for the new tax regime
The project, located about 200km (124 miles) north of Port Sudan, would include an economic zone, an airport and an agricultural zone of 400,000 feddans (415,000 acres).
A roadshow is conducted in Dubai as part of a fortnight-long outreach programme to mop up an estimated $13.8b worth of investments during Global Investors Summit slated to be held in Lucknow from Feb 10 to 12
Shaariq.com, an end-to-end real estate platform of Dubai-based Vision Tech, has bagged an exclusive brokerage mandate for Saif Group-owned JK&S Developers’ D.I. Khan New City, which will epitomise advanced implementation of enterprise blockchain and associated technologies
The UAE and Cameroon were both vying to host the event known as MC13 (Ministerial Conference 13), a high-level event scheduled every few years where trade ministers aim to fix new global trade rules