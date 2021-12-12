New facility set up in Dubai to support next generation of entrepreneurs

Shailesh Dash, board member and mentor, Newage Learning FZCO

Dubai - UAE firm, European group ink collaborative partnership for entrepreneurship education

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 12 Dec 2021, 3:56 PM

New Learning FZCO and Erasmus Centre for Entrepreneurship have joined hands to create the SD Centre for Entrepreneurial Excellence (SDCEE) in Dubai to nurture future entrepreneurs and polish the skills of existing executives.

The new facility will provide an immersive programme to support the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators with the knowledge, skills, experience and resources to encourage them to identify business opportunities, develop and implement their business ideas and grow a lifelong network.

The centre will help students gain the fundamental business and leadership necessary to cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset, navigate real business situations, implement what they learn into practice and become leaders equipped to make a difference to the community and the world. The programmes offered by the centre will benefit nascent, start-up and scale-up entrepreneurs and the topics covered as part of the entrepreneurship learning will include broad subjects like new venture creation, growth and internationalisation strategies, entrepreneurial finance, family business, impact investing and social entrepreneurship, and corporate finance.

The group involved in imparting the knowledge will include faculty and researchers from Erasmus Centre for Entrepreneurship and the GCC region.

“Erasmus Centre for Entrepreneurship is delighted to collaborate with SDCEE. We look forward to providing education, networking, mentorship and assistance to entrepreneurially-minded individuals in the region,” said Martin Luxemburg, managing director of Erasmus Centre for Entrepreneurship.

“We believe everyone can become an entrepreneur and we will develop their mindset and skillset to empower these individuals to embrace their purpose and become impactful leaders through an innovative and entrepreneurial approach,” he said.

Shailesh Dash, board member and mentor, Newage Learning FZCO, said the centre will continuously evolve and grow to meet the increasing demand for entrepreneurial curriculum and experiences, catering to the skills required by individuals to be prepared to identify and act on opportunities to solve problems in any organisation, or entrepreneurial endeavours.

“We are excited to partner with Erasmus Centre for Entrepreneurship to provide active learning experiences to teach the skills needed to successfully translate high-potential projects and ideas into the real world,” Dash said.

The centre will also have other initiatives such as conferences, internships, networking events and venture funding support along with mentoring sessions, competitions and entrepreneur days, where individuals would be encouraged to sell their products and ideas.

business@khaleejtimes.com