Ministry of Finance revenues rise to Dh148.1b in third quarter of 2022

Bankers familiar with the matter said a request was sent to a select number of banks last week for proposals to act as joint global coordinators and bookrunners in the IPO, to join Goldman Sachs as part of a planned syndicate
Ministry of Finance announces the results of the preliminary Government Finance Statistics at the state level for The third quarter of of 2022
The UAE Ministry of Finance’s revenues rose to Dh148.1 billion during the third quarter of this year, according to the latest statistics released on Wednesday.
The figure marks a substantial increase from the revenues of Dh126.3 billion recorded during the third quarter of 2021.
I
n line with the open data policy followed by the UAE, the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday announced the results of the preliminary government finance statistics report for the third of 2022, based on the standards of the Government Finance Statistics Manual issued by the International Monetary Fund.
Revenues from social contributions increased by 10 per cent compared to the same period last year – from Dh3.4 billion during the third quarter of 2021 to Dh3.8 billion during the third quarter of 2022.
In terms of expenditures, the results showed an increase in expenditures at the state level from Dh91.8 billion during the third quarter of of 2021 to Dh96.5 billion during the third quarter of of 2022 (an increase of 5 per cent). Current expenditures increased by 7 per cent during the third quarter of of 2022, to reach Dh93.0 billion in the third quarter of of 2022, compared to Dh87.3 billion in the third quarter of of 2021. Current expenditures consist of workers’ wages, use of goods and services, consumption of fixed capital, paid interest, subsidies, grants, social benefits, and other transfers.
Bankers familiar with the matter said a request was sent to a select number of banks last week for proposals to act as joint global coordinators and bookrunners in the IPO, to join Goldman Sachs as part of a planned syndicate
Brent crude futures were up 62 cents, or 0.79 per cent, to $78.61 per barrel by 1226GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 34 cents, or 0.46 per cent, to $73.51
Géant, part of GMG, will bring fresh produce to customers directly sourced from local farms
The new route provides hassle-free, point-to-point travel for tourists and residents in the UAE
The month also saw modest increases in staffing and inventories amid slower rises in output and new orders, according to S&P Global Dubai Purchasing Managers' Index report
Partnership between Autorola A/S and Al-Futtaim Automotive will create a fully digital remarketing experience
These were discussed during te second edition of joint economic committee between two countries in Abu Dhabi
Awards celebrate and recognise excellence in performance from brands and leaders across a broad range of sectors