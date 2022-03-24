Mena’s commercial and package printing event returns to Dubai

Supplied photo

The event brings together suppliers of the full range of commercial and package printing equipment.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 24 Mar 2022, 3:37 PM Last updated: Thu 24 Mar 2022, 3:40 PM

Gulf Print & Pack 2022, the Mena region’s leading trade show for the commercial and package print sectors will be held May from 24 to 26, 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Center. Visitors can register for free at www.gulfprintpack.com.

Gulf Print & Pack brings together suppliers of the full range of commercial and package printing equipment, including wide format roll and sheetfed digital presses, label and flexible packaging converting equipment, finishing and embellishing systems, and print productivity software.

Barry Killengrey, Gulf Print & Pack, show director, said: “The eagerly awaited return of Gulf Print & Pack will once again provide the ideal platform to network and conduct business between print industry peers. Visitors will be able to see the latest innovations and trends and absorb the wisdom from our innovators and industry influencers.”

Alongside a range of educational features on industry trends and workflow automation, a special feature of the show is the Décor Lounge, where suppliers will exhibit the full range of growth opportunities for commercial and packaging printers. Visitors will be able to experience everything from digital textile and fabric prints, to digitally printed wallpaper, corrugated furniture and display units, digitally embellished luxury packaging and personalized photobooks.

Lisa Milburn, managing director of Labelexpo Global Series, the organiser of Gulf Print & Pack, said: “Dubai is an excellent central location for visitors from across the Middle East and African continent to see the latest print industry technology. Dubai is already a hub for many global suppliers servicing the wider Africa and MENA region and all the key international players will be present at this exciting show.”

— business@khaleejtimes.com