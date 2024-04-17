Masdar and Emirates Global Aluminium form alliance

Dr Sultan Al Jaber with Mohamed Al Ramahi and Abdulnasser Bin Kalban. — Supplied photo

Published: Wed 17 Apr 2024, 7:12 PM

Masdar, one of the world’s largest clean energy companies, and Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), the largest ‘premium aluminium’ producer in the world, agreed an alliance to work together on aluminium decarbonisation and low-carbon aluminium growth opportunities.

The signing was witnessed by Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Chairman of Masdar.

Masdar and EGA will explore the joint development of renewable energy projects, with potential battery storage and green hydrogen production and storage, to support the decarbonisation of EGA’s existing operations in the UAE, and any future operations in the country.

The two companies will also work together internationally to find opportunities through which Masdar will support EGA to power new aluminium production facilities with renewable energy sources.

Aluminium production is energy-intensive, and generating the electricity required using fossil fuels accounts for about 60 per cent of the global aluminium industry’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Mohamed Al Ramahi, chief executive officer of Masdar, said: “Masdar is proud to be collaborating with EGA to help decarbonise the aluminium production process. Strong partnerships such as this are exactly what the world needs to accelerate our path to Net Zero. When organisations combine their knowledge and resources to help decarbonise vital industries, we not only protect the environment but we also boost the economy. This is core to our mission at Masdar. We look forward to developing further compelling propositions for international markets to maximise the economic benefits of using renewable energy.”

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, chief executive officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said: “Aluminium plays an essential role in decarbonisation economy-wide, which is why demand for this metal has the potential to grow by as much as 80 per cent by 2050. Fulfilling this potential depends on how sustainably aluminium is made. EGA’s alliance with Masdar, another UAE industrial champion and a global leader in clean energy, should unlock opportunities to decarbonise our existing operations including further expanding our production of CelestiAL solar aluminium, and secure low-carbon growth. We are already exploring opportunities together, and I look forward to working with Masdar both in the UAE and around the world.”

EGA produces one-in-every 25 tonnes of aluminium made worldwide. The company’s metal is the biggest made-in-the-UAE export after oil and gas and is shipped to more than 50 countries.

Established in 2006, Masdar is the UAE’s clean energy powerhouse. It is active in more than 40 countries and has invested in a portfolio of renewable energy projects with a combined capacity of more than 20 GW. Masdar is committed to achieving at least 100 GW of total renewable energy capacity by 2030 and an annual green hydrogen production capacity of up to 1 million tonnes by the same year.