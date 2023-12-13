UAE follows US Federal Reserve to leave rates unchanged

Department of Economy and Tourism launches initiative in collaboration with Free Zones Council
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday left interest rates unchanged for a third straight time at 5.25 per cent to 5.5 per cent, as inflation heads toward the US central bank’s 2 per cent goal.
The Central Bank of UAE (CBUAE) has also decided to maintain the base rate applicable to the Overnight Deposit Facility (ODF) without change at 5.40 per cent.
Inflation by the Fed’s preferred measure, the personal consumption expenditures price index, dropped to 3 per cent in the latest reading, from more than 7 per cent at its peak in the summer of 2022.
ALSO READ:
Department of Economy and Tourism launches initiative in collaboration with Free Zones Council
Worldwide trade in goods is set to decline 8%
Abu Dhabi's renewable energy company is making significant progress towards its goal of achieving 100GW of renewable energy gross capacity by 2030
Positive trend is likely to continue next year
The technology major is supporting organisations across the public and private sectors in their sustainability endeavours
The UAE has become a major driving force in the leather market
Emirate continues to attract millions of visitors each year
This joint programme will focus on leveraging advanced and Green ICT technologies to support du’s Net Zero 2030 targets and contribute to environmental conservation and enhance digital access