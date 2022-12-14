UAE: Gold prices flat ahead of Fed rate decision

Brent crude futures were up 62 cents, or 0.79 per cent, to $78.61 per barrel by 1226GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 34 cents, or 0.46 per cent, to $73.51
Gold prices were flat on Wednesday morning, with investors readying themselves for the US Federal Reserve's rate-hike decision later in the day.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,811 per ounce as of 10.33am UAE time.
In the UAE, 24K gold price was trading at Dh219.25 per gram at the opening of the markets on Wednesday, while 22K, 21K and 18K opened at Dh205.75, Dh196.5 and Dh168.25 per gram, respectively.
The precious metal prices hit a more than five-month high on Tuesday after a smaller-than-expected rise in US consumer prices buoyed bets for a slowdown in rate hikes from the Fed.
The market's focus now shifts to Fed's rate hike decision, which is scheduled to be announced at 11pm UAE time.
The US central bank is widely expected to increase rates by 50 basis points at its final meeting of the year.
Gold is traditionally known as a hedge against inflation but rising interest rates tend to dim the bullion's appeal as it increases the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.
ALSO READ:
Brent crude futures were up 62 cents, or 0.79 per cent, to $78.61 per barrel by 1226GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 34 cents, or 0.46 per cent, to $73.51
Géant, part of GMG, will bring fresh produce to customers directly sourced from local farms
The new route provides hassle-free, point-to-point travel for tourists and residents in the UAE
The month also saw modest increases in staffing and inventories amid slower rises in output and new orders, according to S&P Global Dubai Purchasing Managers' Index report
Partnership between Autorola A/S and Al-Futtaim Automotive will create a fully digital remarketing experience
These were discussed during te second edition of joint economic committee between two countries in Abu Dhabi
Awards celebrate and recognise excellence in performance from brands and leaders across a broad range of sectors
Average apartment rents increasing by 27.6 per cent and average villa rents surging by 25.4 per cent in the year to November 2022, according to CBRE