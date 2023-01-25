Indian rupee jumps against UAE dirham as dollar weakens

The US dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.04 per cent to 101.88

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 25 Jan 2023, 9:25 AM

The Indian rupee rose by 20 paise to 81.50 against the US currency (22.20 against the UAE dirham) in morning trade on Wednesday following a weak dollar in the global markets.

Early losses in the Indian stock markets and a rebound in oil prices, however, restricted the rupee’s gains.

At the Indian interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened higher at 81.62 and rose further to a high of 81.50 in morning trade. The South Asian currency had closed lower at 81.70 on Tuesday.

Brent crude was trading 0.43 per cent lower at $86.48 per barrel while the oil for the Indian basket traded down 2.69 per cent at $79.98 per barrel.

On the Indian equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 268 points or 0.44 per cent to 60,709.93. The broader NSE Nifty declined by 90.25 points or 0.5 per cent to 18,028.05.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday as they sold shares worth Rs7.6 billion, according to exchange data.

