Indian rupee jumps against UAE dirham as dollar weakens

The Export-Import Bank of China has offered Sri Lanka a two-year moratorium on its debt and said it will support the country’s efforts to secure a $2.9 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund
The Indian rupee rose by 20 paise to 81.50 against the US currency (22.20 against the UAE dirham) in morning trade on Wednesday following a weak dollar in the global markets.
Early losses in the Indian stock markets and a rebound in oil prices, however, restricted the rupee’s gains.
At the Indian interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened higher at 81.62 and rose further to a high of 81.50 in morning trade. The South Asian currency had closed lower at 81.70 on Tuesday.
The US dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.04 per cent to 101.88.
Brent crude was trading 0.43 per cent lower at $86.48 per barrel while the oil for the Indian basket traded down 2.69 per cent at $79.98 per barrel.
On the Indian equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 268 points or 0.44 per cent to 60,709.93. The broader NSE Nifty declined by 90.25 points or 0.5 per cent to 18,028.05.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday as they sold shares worth Rs7.6 billion, according to exchange data.
(With inputs from PTI)
ALSO READ:
The Export-Import Bank of China has offered Sri Lanka a two-year moratorium on its debt and said it will support the country’s efforts to secure a $2.9 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund
Speakers at the India-UAE Partnership summit shed light on how the historic trade deal has paved the way for a remarkable growth story
As a percentage of total Bitcoin supply, wallet addresses holding under 10 Bitcoin now own 17.4 per cent, up from 14.4 per cent a year ago
Leadership quadrant awards recognition for being on par with global counterparts
The emirate’s bourses attracted six listings in terms of equity and 31 fixed-income entities last year
The ministry holds virtual session for 800 participants under its Corporate Tax Public Awareness Programme
Tokyo was the standout performer, rallying more than one per cent following a blockbuster pre-weekend performance on Wall Street as tech shares rallied
UAE Ambassador to Jordan, Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister