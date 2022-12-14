Indian rupee drops further against UAE dirham

Brent crude futures were up 62 cents, or 0.79 per cent, to $78.61 per barrel by 1226GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 34 cents, or 0.46 per cent, to $73.51
The Indian rupee depreciated four paise to 82.64 against the US dollar (22.51 versus the UAE dirham) in early trade on Wednesday as a strengthening greenback overseas and risk-off sentiment among investors ahead of the US Fed’s interest rate decision weighed on the rupee.
However, a firm trend in the Indian equities supported the South Asian currency, forex dealers said.
At the Indian interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened flat at 82.60 against the dollar, then lost some ground to quote at 82.64, registering a decline of four paise over its previous close.
In early deals, the rupee was moving in a tight range of 82.60-82.65.
In the previous session on Tuesday, the rupee settled nine paise lower at 82.60 against the US dollar.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.11 per cent to 104.09. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.33 per cent to $80.41 per barrel.
In the Indian equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 238.75 points or 0.38 per cent higher at 62,772.05. The broader NSE Nifty rose 59.40 points or 0.32 per cent to 18,667.40.
The US inflation for November was recorded at 7.1 per cent annually against an annual gain of 7.7 per cent in October, triggering hopes that the US Federal Reserve might be less hawkish in raising interest rates.
The Fed is widely expected to raise its benchmark rate by 0.50 percentage points on Wednesday.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net buyers in capital markets on Tuesday as they bought shares worth Rs6.19 billion, according to exchange data.
(With inputs from PTI)
ALSO READ:
Brent crude futures were up 62 cents, or 0.79 per cent, to $78.61 per barrel by 1226GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 34 cents, or 0.46 per cent, to $73.51
Géant, part of GMG, will bring fresh produce to customers directly sourced from local farms
The new route provides hassle-free, point-to-point travel for tourists and residents in the UAE
The month also saw modest increases in staffing and inventories amid slower rises in output and new orders, according to S&P Global Dubai Purchasing Managers' Index report
Partnership between Autorola A/S and Al-Futtaim Automotive will create a fully digital remarketing experience
These were discussed during te second edition of joint economic committee between two countries in Abu Dhabi
Awards celebrate and recognise excellence in performance from brands and leaders across a broad range of sectors
Average apartment rents increasing by 27.6 per cent and average villa rents surging by 25.4 per cent in the year to November 2022, according to CBRE