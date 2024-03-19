ADX, Eureeca partner to expand international investor access to IPOs

Published: Tue 19 Mar 2024, 6:17 PM Last updated: Tue 19 Mar 2024, 6:18 PM

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) is collaborating with Eureeca, a global investment platform matching individual and institutional investors with growth and pre-IPO companies, to bolster accessibility to ADX IPOs in a fully compliant manner, appealing to growing interest from regional and global retail investors and high net-worth individuals (HNWIs).

The collaboration between ADX and Eureeca capitalises on the Exchange's robust e-IPO investor portal, highlighting its commitment to simplifying the IPO process. By utilising Eureeca's efficient capabilities, ADX seeks to improve investors' access to IPOs and enable a more efficient process for international investors. The partnership capitalises on Eureeca's multi-regulated status and international investor base, giving regional and international retail and HNWIs the opportunity to participate in ADX IPOs, positioning ADX IPOs on the global map.

Abdulla Salem Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of ADX, said, "We are excited to announce our partnership with Eureeca, supporting our commitment to innovation and inclusivity in the financial sector. By leveraging Eureeca's advanced technological capabilities, we believe this new initiative, will significantly transform IPO accessibility and provide a simpler investment journey for a diverse range of investors who are looking to be part of ADX's growth.

Sam Quawasmi, CEO and Co-founder of Eureeca, said, "We are proud to be collaborating with ADX as the first exchange to launch this revolutionary product, which showcases ADX's pioneering mindset and technological advancement. Being the first collaboration of its kind to enable international investors to subscribe to an IPO frictionlessly, whilst having the ability to sell at any given moment post the IPO's listing on the exchange via the Eureeca platform, is truly a game-changer. This initiative underscores our aim of establishing the first global, democratised digital investment bank. We look forward to enhancing the offering on a multiple country basis in order for investors to build a well-diversified multi-asset class, multi-jurisdictional investment portfolio using our platform."

The partnership aligns with ADX's strategic vision to enhance global connectivity and increase investment opportunities for retail investors globally, furthering its status as a leading financial hub in the region. Eureeca, with its global footprint and multi-regulatory platform, is positioned to support this vision, promising to open new avenues for investors worldwide.

In 2023, ADX's market capitalisation was up 17 percent to a total of AED3 trillion (US$817 billion), reinforcing its position as the largest capital market in the UAE and the second largest in the Middle East. The number of investors jumped by 59 percent year-on-year. In the same period, foreign ownership in ADX-listed companies was also up by 35 percent, reinforcing the attractiveness of ADX-listed companies and the wider Abu Dhabi economy.

Eureeca's transition to a multi-regulated, global digital investment platform has attracted a wide investor base from 72 countries, connecting a diverse range of companies with both institutional and individual investors. The platform's aims to evolve into a multi-asset class digital investment bank, complete with a secondary market and other investment banking products, is set to cater to a broad spectrum of investors.