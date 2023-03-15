Mag launches villa plots for sale at its Dh3b Keturah Reserve

Agreement with Ministry of International Cooperation and Promotion of Public Private Partnership grants the Group the exclusive right to invest, develop, manage and operate the new port
MAG has announced the launch of 90 villa plots for sale at its Keturah Reserve, the Dh3 billion luxury residential development in Mohammed Bin Rashid City, District 7 in Meydan, which offers transformational living through the design of space.
The plots, which range from 480-1,080 square metres, will enable buyers to develop their own villas in line with the overall Keturah Reserve master development, scheduled to be completed by second quarter of 2025.
Keturah Reserve will feature 93 townhouses, 90 villas, 540 units across six apartment block buildings, and eight penthouse apartments. The project is the first residential development in the Middle East to immerse residents in nature through Bio Living to improve the physical, mental and emotional well-being of its occupants.
Keturah Reserve is conceived to create a thriving and harmonious community with communal spaces like The Park, the outdoor pool, women’s and men’s gyms, and spas.
Keturah Reserve’s homes are angled to capture and maximise natural daylight, gently diffusing it throughout the interior without heat or glare; double-volume interior spaces increase the flow of naturally cooled air, reducing the need for air conditioning. The open-plan spaces are also designed without corridors or hallways, with custom-designed furniture and fixtures produced for each space to optimise the flow of passage.
“We are pleased with the launch of the villa plots at Keturah Reserve, enabling buyers to develop their customised homes. The project is uniquely conceived and designed, each of its details crafted with care to elevate and enrich the lives of every generation of our residents. We are confident Keturah Reserve will set a precedent in the regional real estate sector,” Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, senior executive vice-chairman of Mag, said.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
Agreement with Ministry of International Cooperation and Promotion of Public Private Partnership grants the Group the exclusive right to invest, develop, manage and operate the new port
Dubai Crown Prince welcomes Amazon's announcement that it will showcase the products of 100,000 SMEs on its UAE store
German auto giant is aiming to bring in an affordable EV, costing around $26,795 at today's prices, to market by 2025
Experts turned the spotlight on the rapidly changing business landscape at the the fourth Nafa summit organised by Khaleej Times
This agreement is part of a plan to purchase up to 121 787 Dreamliners in what will be the fifth-largest commercial order by value in Boeing’s history
Valued at $35 billion as estimated by Wall Street Journal and reported on Tuesday by Khaleej Times, the deal includes 39 confirmed 787-9 Dreamliners and options for further 33 additional airplanes
Hamza Mustafa, chief operating officer at P&O Marinas, DP World, will be a keynote speaker at a business lunch event on March 15