Courier industry pins hopes on digital transformation

Established courier companies invests in technology infrastructure to improve consumer experience in line with international market trends

The UAE courier industry has been passing through a transformation phase amid stiff market competition in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and rapid progress on technology front, industry experts say.

Sachin Gupta, general manager of Gulf Pinnacle Investments (GPI), the UAE subsidiary of Gulf Pinnacle Logistics, said most of the courier companies are well placed to reap the benefits of their digital transformation strategies, which have accelerated during the Covid-19 pandemic. He said most of the industry players are in process of upgrading their technology infrastructure to facilitate consumers in line with the international market trends.

“Courier industry invests significantly to upgrade technology infrastructure to improve consumer experience and reduce delivery costs as well as time. Technology plays a pivotal role to stimulate growth in the industry despite the Covid-19 challenges and most courier companies regularly upgrade their infrastructure to survive stiff competition in the market,” Gupta elaborated.

Gulf Pinnacle Logistics is a logistics and transportation company based in Dubai. It is an ‘integrator’ of the highly fragmented mid sector market, encompassing four business models — freight-forwarding, warehousing, road transportation and courier and e-commerce services.

“As an established courier company in the UAE, Century Express upgrades its technology infrastructure with latest available solutions to facilitate consumers and save operating costs. We don’t compromise on quality and make regular investment in technology as part of the compay’s digital transformation in line with the international markets trend,” Gupta said.

New initiatives

Najeeb Kabeer, partner and managing director of Century Express Courier Services, said technology remains an integral part of the company’s growth strategy and it accords top priority to upgrade its system as a regular practice.

“Century Express has upgraded its technology infrastructure to cater to the demand and we have introduced various new initiatives to support the consumers as well as the industry,” he said.

Century Express Courier Services caters to the domestic and international markets through its own fleet and a network of agents delivering shipments to more than 195 countries. The company focuses on same-day and next-day express delivery services catering to the growing demand of priority shipments.

“Our primary focus is to offer quality courier services to customers at competitive rates. We have optimised our resources such as increase vehicle and driver utilisation, improve successful delivery rates and reduce waiting time for customers,” Kabeer said.

— business@khaleejtimes.com