Blue Ocean Academy CEO gets Golden Visa
The Golden Visa was implemented by the UAE government in 2019 and allows foreigners to live, work and study in the country for a long period without the need of a national sponsor.
Dubai-based Indian entrepreneur and CEO of UAE’s leading corporate training services brand Blue Ocean Academy, Sathya Menon was recently honoured with the much-coveted 10-year UAE Golden Visa.
Menon said: “I am deeply honoured and humbled by this great gesture shown to me by Dubai’s ruling authorities. I have always been fascinated by the visionary leadership of our beloved UAE’s rulers and my respect and gratitude towards them only continue to increase with every passing day. I am thankful to the rulers of this great nation for bestowing such a great recognition upon me.”
“The UAE has emerged as one of the key global business and investment hubs in the world economy and will only continue to grow stronger in the future. And I am extremely happy that I could do my bit towards contributing to the nation’s progression, he further added.
