KLOUDAC to support SMEs in UAE in compliant with UAE Corporate tax
The UAE has been working closely in line with the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development) requirements and to bring an international standard in conducting business.
The major move toward this was the implementation of VAT back in January 2018, and now the country is moving towards the Corporate Tax.
In line with these moves, companies who are conducting business in the UAE also need to update the way of doing business to make sure they are in compliant with the regulations.
Therefore, KLOUDAC has taken a great step towards this by helping the SME sector using their systematic approach as follows:
1. Understanding your business,
2. Implementing the best accounting system,
3. VAT and corporate tax registration,
4. Deploying a dedicated team to maintain your accounting system - From Bookkeeping to finalization of accounts and filing your tax returns within the timeline as per the UAE compliance,
5. Processing your payrolls,
6. Conduct regular finance meetings to discuss the performance of the business,
7. Providing a virtual CFO for your business,
8. Regular consultation regarding the banking and AML compliances,
9. and many more.
KLOUDAC PROCESS FLOW
If you are an SME in UAE, partnering with KLOUDAC can bring significant benefits such as:
• They truly understand your business requirements
• They make sure you are compliant with regulations
• They understand the business drivers behind your numbers and will help you grow by helping you to make the right business decisions.
Watch this interview of Shinas, founder and CEO at KLOUDAC to know more about his journey and how the company supports SMEs in the UAE. Shinas is a chartered accountant and entrepreneur with more than 15 years of experience in the accounting industry.
To get more details on how KLOUDAC can help you, visit www.kloudac.com.
KLOUDAC has developed reliable and efficient accounting and bookkeeping services in UAE, to get more insight of this you can have a look their service page: https://kloudac.com/accounting-bookkeeping-dubai-uae/