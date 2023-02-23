Investopia and Emirates News Agency sign partnership

Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Chairman of Investopia, witnessed the MoU signing, while the agreement was signed by Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, director-general of WAM, and Badreya Yusuf Almaidoor Almheiri, assistant undersecretary for support services sector at the Ministry of Economy. - Supplied photo

Investopia, the global investment platform launched by UAE government in September 2021, signed MoU with Emirates News Agency (WAM) to be the media partner of the 2nd Investopia annual conference, taking place on the 2nd and 3rd of March 2023 in Abu Dhabi, under the theme “Envisioning Opportunities in Times of Change”.

Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Chairman of Investopia, witnessed the MoU signing, while the agreement was signed by Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, director-general of WAM, and Badreya Yusuf Almaidoor Almheiri, assistant undersecretary for support services sector at the Ministry of Economy, in the presence of a number of officials from both entities.

This MoU establishes a joint cooperation between Investopia and WAM, as WAM will host a dialogue session during Investopia conference on the future of investment in media, and provide local and global media coverage in various languages.

Al Rayssi, said: “In line with the wise leadership directives, WAM is keen to convey the UAE’s civilised, humanitarian and developed message to the world in various languages, aligning with the sustainable development the country is witnessing in various sectors. The partnership with the global investment platform Investopia comes as part of WAM’s mandate to enhance media cooperation with all national and international institutions, and shed light on the national achievements through a solid, reliable and targeted media message, that reflects the progress and civilised development in the UAE, as a global economic centre attracting the attention of countries all over the world.”

From her side, Almheiri, said: “Investopia’s collaboration with WAM will enrich the conference discussions and shed light on the future of investment in media, which is one of the most important sectors of the new economy that Investopia is focusing on.”

She added: “Investopia platform was keen since the beginning to involve the national media in all of its local, regional and global activities,” stating that the new partnership with WAM will provide a framework for expanding the scope of cooperation and highlighting the UAE’s vision and directions regarding the future of investment in media and its role in driving sustainable development. It will also enable the agency to play a leading role in covering Investopia’s activities around the world in line with media best practices.

Investopia’s second annual conference 2023, comes in partnership with several local and global partners such as Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Crypto.com, and SALT. During the two-day event, the world’s most ambitious visionaries, leaders, and investors will gather to explore new insights and investment trends resulting from a rapidly changing world, connect with like-minded global leaders, and identify promising investment opportunities in new economies and beyond.