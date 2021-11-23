Investcorp launches Saudi pre-IPO growth vehicle

US president endorses Powell’s stewardship of the economy during the pandemic recession
Business1 day ago
Investcorp, a leading global provider and manager of alternative investment products, announced the launch of a Saudi focused pre-IPO growth vehicle (The Vehicle).
The Vehicle is dedicated to investing in a diversified portfolio of companies at a “pre-IPO” stage of development in Saudi Arabia, providing investors with an opportunity to gain exposure to growing and market-leading businesses in the Kingdom. It aims to raise $500 million, targeting high growth and underserved sub-sectors such as healthcare, consumer, transport and logistics, and business services.
Yasser Bajsair, CEO of Investcorp Saudi Arabia, said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of our Saudi Pre-IPO Growth Vehicle. Saudi Arabia’s economy continues to evolve and remains a key market for Investcorp. The Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and its strong macroeconomic fundamentals, combined with its favorable regulatory environment and strategic privatisation mandate makes it an attractive investment hub for creating new business opportunities that contribute to its economic growth. We hope that this Vehicle will further contribute to the Kingdom’s National Transformation Programme.”
Investcorp opened its office in Riyadh in 2008, managing deep-rooted and long-standing relationships with its investors in Saudi, and has since then been investing in leading businesses in the Kingdom. To date, Investcorp has made seven investments in Saudi Arabia, operating across diversified sectors such as healthcare, consumer, manufacturing, transport and logistics, and industrial services. The firm has publicly listed four Saudi businesses on Tadawul, generating over $40 billion in potential demands from their respective pre-listing marketing exercises at that time. These listing are: BinDawood Holdings, the largest premium grocery retailer in the GCC; Theeb Rent A Car, the leading car rental and leasing company in Saudi Arabia; Leejam Sports Company, the largest fitness club chain in MENA; and L’azurde, the leading designer and manufacturer of gold jewelry in Mena. Its portfolio companies employ over 23,000 employees across the Kingdom.
Walid Majdalani, head of Private Equity Mena and Southeast Asia at Investcorp said: “At Investcorp, we have established a track record of partnering with leading family-owned businesses and taking them public on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul), making us the only private equity firm to successfully list four businesses on Tadawul. Through this vehicle, we aim to partner with reputable founders and shareholders across strategic sectors to create value and to seek to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for our clients and stakeholders. We will focus on assisting the companies that we invest in to grow and develop, to become potential candidates for an IPO or some other form of value realization event. This Vehicle is one of several initiatives undertaken by Investcorp to capitalise on and contribute to the major transformation the Kingdom has embarked on to further diversify the economy and increase the share of the private sector participation.”
Investcorp has presence in 12 countries across the US, Europe, GCC and Asia, including India, China and Singapore. As of June 30, 2021, Investcorp Group had $37.6 billion in total asset under management, including assets managed by third party managers, and employed approximately 430 people from 45 nationalities globally across its offices.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
US president endorses Powell’s stewardship of the economy during the pandemic recession
Business1 day ago
The survey found that while nearly one in two consumers (44 per cent) around the globe expects to permanently change their consumption habits due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, in the UAE one in three consumers have permanently altered their buying habits
Business1 day ago
The group reached 300 pharmacies milestone on Monday and plans to open another 200 pharmacies and 100 optical outlets over the next two years
Business1 day ago
Yahsat’s inclusion in the FTSE UAE Small Cap Index will be effective on December 20, 2021 and follows on from the company’s recent inclusion in three MSCI indices
Business2 days ago
According to a study by Oxford Economics, the UAE has the highest FDI attractiveness score, closely followed by Qatar, Turkey, Israel.
Business2 days ago
Hamdan bin Mohammed lauds role of SMEs in revitalising economy and creating new opportunities in Dubai; Exemption will help ease financial pressures on SMEs, allowing them to focus on innovations in key sectors, including advanced technologies, healthcare and services
Business2 days ago
The memorandum of understandings (MoUs) were signed at the Punjab International Business Conference in Dubai with the UAE and Pakistani groups to invest in special economic zones and industrial cities across the province
Business2 days ago
The MIDC said the MoUs were signed at its seventh edition of Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0 recently concluded in Dubai. It was the first international edition of the corporation.
Business2 days ago