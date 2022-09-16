International Green Dot Expo coming to Mumbai in November 2022

The first edition of the expo saw the participation of around 100 brands and over 20,000 people.

Published: Fri 16 Sep 2022

Mumbai is preparing to host the second edition of the International Green Dot Expo, an exhibition aimed at promoting the culture of healthy, pure and organic consumption among the general public.

Blossom Media Pvt. Ltd., a Mumbai-based media and marketing firm, has conceptualised the idea of promoting vegetarian and vegan products through this expo in collaboration with the UK-based International Vegetarian and Vegan Foundation Ltd.

The first edition of the expo saw the participation of around 100 brands and over 20,000 people. In terms of scale and promotion, the much-anticipated second edition of the Green Dot Expo will be much larger.

According to Ubaidur Rehman Khan, managing director, Blossom Media Pvt. Ltd., “the expo provides the manufacturers of vegetarian and vegan products (including food and beverages, cosmetics and personal care, herbal and healthcare products, home care and so on) with a platform to directly connect with consumers, distributors, stockists and retailers.”

Consumers will be able to directly experience and learn more about the authenticity, purity, nutritional value, eco-friendliness and other attributes of vegetarian and vegan products. The expo will last three days, starting November 11, and the venue is Islam Gymkhana, which had hosted Mumbai’s inaugural Hunar Haat expo, an initiative of the Government of India.

Concurrent with the expo, the ‘Best Veg. Brand of India’ awards will be conferred on brands that have played a significant role in vegetarian and vegan industries. The International Centre for Research and Promotion will conduct research on various parameters to identify the 'Best Veg Brands of India.'

Says Ziaulla Nomani, director, marketing and PR, at Blossom Media Pvt. Ltd., “Along with the show, the Best Veg. Brand of India award winners will be promoted to general consumers through media coverage and video bytes on social media platforms so that they gain exposure and leverage in their respective categories.”

India is the world's largest consumer of vegetarian and vegan food products. Following the pandemic, the Indian market has seen an increase in consumption and demand for vegetarian, vegan and organic products with compound growth year on year. Such exhibitions and commemoration programmes benefit both manufacturers and consumers. The healthy and environment-friendly product industry will receive the much-needed boost, and consumers will learn about the best available options.

