India's RBI bans Paytm Payment Bank from onboarding new customers

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday ordered Paytm Payments Bank to not onboard new customers and also not to undertake further deposits or credit transactions after February 29 this year.

In a press release dated March 11, 2022, the Reserve Bank of India, in exercise of its powers under Section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, had directed Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) to stop onboarding new customers with immediate effect.

The Comprehensive System Audit report and subsequent compliance validation report of the external auditors revealed persistent non-compliances and continued material supervisory concerns in the bank, warranting further supervisory action.

Accordingly, in exercise of its powers under Section 35A of Banking Regulation Act, 1949, and all other powers enabling it in that behalf, the Reserve Bank of India, has today directed PPBL to no allow further deposits or credit transactions or top ups in any customer accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, FASTags, NCMC cards, etc. after February 29, other than any interest, cashbacks, or refunds which may be credited anytime.

Withdrawal or utilisation of balances by its customers from their accounts including savings bank accounts, current accounts, prepaid instruments, FASTags, National Common Mobility Cards, etc. are to be permitted without any restrictions, upto their available balance, the country's top bank said.

No other banking services, other than those referred in (ii) above, like fund transfers (irrespective of name and nature of services like AEPS, IMPS, etc.), BBPOU and UPI facility should be provided by the bank after February 29 this year, it said.

The Nodal Accounts of One97 Communications Ltd and Paytm Payments Services Ltd. are to be terminated at the earliest, in any case not later than February 29, it said.

Settlement of all pipeline transactions and nodal accounts (in respect of all transactions initiated on or before February 29, this year) shall be completed by March 15, this year, and no further transactions shall be permitted thereafter.

