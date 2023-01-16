India hopeful of rupee trade with Russia -official

Prices are seen rising by about five per cent this year, after climbing 11 per cent in 2022, which itself was a slowdown from a 21 oer cent increase in 2021, Richard Waind, group managing director of Betterhomes
India is hopeful that rupee trade with Russia will pick up in the future after the two sides recently spoke about facilitating trade in local currencies, an Indian trade ministry official said on Monday.
India has been exploring a rupee trade settlement mechanism with Russia since soon after Moscow invaded Ukraine in February but the countries have not formalised the rules yet.
New Delhi has become Moscow’s largest oil buyer after China, buying discounted Russian crude well below a $60 price cap agreed by Western nations while also trying to close a growing trade deficit with the country.
India is looking to enhance exports of electronic items to Russia, Satya Srinivas, a secretary at the trade ministry, told reporters in New Delhi.
The two countries are engaging “at all levels” to resolve issues related to trade barriers and a payments mechanism, Srinivas said.
Russia, Sri Lanka, Mauritius and Bangladesh are some of the countries that are keen on rupee trade with India, he added. — Reuters
Prices are seen rising by about five per cent this year, after climbing 11 per cent in 2022, which itself was a slowdown from a 21 oer cent increase in 2021, Richard Waind, group managing director of Betterhomes
The centi-millionaires, or ultra-high-net-worth individuals, are people whose wallets bulge with over $100 million in investable assets
There are geopolitical factors in the region and around the world that influence the global energy map, according to the UAE Energy and Infrastructure Minister
The Permanent Establishment is usually a fixed or permanent place of business, other than a subsidiary in any other country or state, and the income from the PE is usually subject to tax in the same state or jurisdiction from where the income is being derived
Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, with a 25.5 per cent weight of the consumer basket, rose 5.9 per cent from a year earlier and were 0.9 per cent higher compared with November
10 experts interviewed by AFP forecast an average 2.7 per cent year-on-year rise in gross domestic product (GDP) for the world’s second-largest economy, a sharp plunge from China’s 2021 growth of more than eight per cent