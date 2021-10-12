ICC UAE General Assembly elects board of directors to accelerate trade growth, open new markets

During the meeting, five members to the board of directors were elected from the private sector.

The UAE chapter of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC UAE) held its 8th General Assembly meeting recently at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce.

Humaid M. Ben Salem, ICC UAE Chairman, said: “In 2020, ICC UAE was recognised as a top performing chapter or the ICC, which is the World Business Organisation with a global network, and operates in 130 countries, with membership now approaching 45 million members.”

During the meeting, five members to the board of directors were elected from the private sector. They joined eight nominated board of directors, one each from the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry and local chambers in the UAE.

Salem said:“ICC UAE has played a huge role in reaching out to other ICC offices across the world to support them during the pandemic. The new Board must build on this achievement. The concrete steps we are now taking will enable UAE based enterprises to use the UAE as a springboard into new and exciting emerging markets.”

Mohammed Hilal Al Muhairi, the newly elected Vice-Chair of ICC UAE, supported this view “the partnership of the board of directors from the private sector, working hand in hand with the board members from Chambers in the UAE, means that timely steps and responses to business challenges can be uniquely implemented in the UAE, within a very short time frame.”

The practical achievements and priorities of ICC UAE were presented by the Chairs of the ICC UAE Commissions, the Commission on Arbitration, Banking Commission and the Customs & Trade Facilitation Commission. Congratulations were extended to Dr Hassan Arab, Chair of the Commission on Arbitration, on his recent appointment as Member of the ICC International Court of Arbitration from the UAE.

The newly elected Secretary-General of ICC UAE, Hassan Al Hashemi, explained how the aspirations of the ICC global network are fully aligned with Expo Dubai’s main theme of “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”. He congratulated the Board and Members for their achievements.

“Great progress has been made, but more work needs to be done - we need to prioritize and connect with new high potential markets that will accelerate growth and make business work for everyone, every day, everywhere. We are connecting minds and in doing so, we are connecting continents,” he said.

The election was held under the supervision of Essam Al Tamimi, Chair of the Election Committee.