Huawei: Innovating nonstop for a greener intelligent world

The company announced its vision to enable 10 Gbps connections everywhere with 5.5G and F5.5G, the next evolutions in wireless and fixed networks.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 27 Apr 2022, 2:45 PM Last updated: Wed 27 Apr 2022, 2:48 PM

Huawei kicked off its 19th annual Global Analyst Summit on Tuesday in Shenzhen. A hybrid event, the summit gathered industry analysts, financial analysts, key opinion leaders, and media representatives from around the world to learn more about future industry trends and Huawei's development strategy.

At the event, Ken Hu, Huawei's Rotating Chairman, gave a keynote on Huawei's approach to innovation and building a greener intelligent world. "At Huawei, when we talk about innovation, the first thing we think is people. We hope to attract world-class talent with world-class challenges, and work together to push the limits of science and technology," said Hu, referring to the Top Minds recruitment programme that the company launched on its website yesterday.

"We don't care where you’re from, where you graduated, or what you studied,” he continued. “As long as you have a dream for the future and believe you can make it happen, we want you to come and join us. We provide world-class challenges, a powerful platform, and all the resources you need to explore the unknown."

Hu went on to discuss the specific initiatives that Huawei is working on to realise its vision for the future. "We are currently focusing on three areas: strengthening our approach to innovation, equipping all industries with the tools and knowledge they need to go digital, and helping build a low-carbon world."

Innovating nonstop and advancing the industry:

In terms of connectivity, Huawei continues to drive the industry forward. The company announced its vision to enable 10 Gbps connections everywhere with 5.5G and F5.5G, the next evolutions in wireless and fixed networks. Together, these will support a broader range of niche network requirements, including a more immersive experience in homes as well as the low latency and high reliability needed for industrial control scenarios.

In terms of computing, Huawei is redefining system architectures for individual nodes, foundational software, and data centers in an effort to significantly increase system performance and energy efficiency.

In cloud services, Huawei is building MetaStudio, a cloud-based, end-to-end digital content pipeline that will greatly expedite digital content production.

In terms of devices, Huawei aims to provide consumers with a user-centric intelligent experience in all aspects of their lives – what the company calls a Seamless AI Life experience – effectively accelerating the convergence of the physical and digital worlds.

Diving into digital transformation to create new value for customers:

Huawei is adapting its products and product portfolios to different industrial scenarios. At the same time, it will start pre-integrating and pre-verifying products, doing all the complex work beforehand to make digital transformation easier for its customers and partners. With Huawei Cloud as the foundation, Huawei aims to provide "Everything as a Service", turning infrastructure, technology, and expertise into cloud-based services, and making cloud migration easier for customers in different industries.

Huawei is also building integrated teams that focus on specific industries, bringing a specialized group of experts closer to customers' business challenges and more tightly incorporating horizontal resources, i.e., products and capabilities from partners. The goal is to provide targeted digital transformation solutions for each industry and respond more rapidly to customer needs.

Optimising power supply and consumption with digital technology to enable low-carbon development:

Huawei is redefining the PV sector with AI, cloud, and other capabilities to boost the generation of renewable energy.

Huawei is also developing system-level low-carbon solutions for green ICT infrastructure, focusing on wireless base stations and data centers.

Moving forward, Huawei is taking active steps to boost its business resilience and ensure steady development. "We have to keep the ball rolling through nonstop innovation, creating value for customers and society," said Ken Hu. "We look forward to working more closely with our customers and partners to build a greener intelligent world."

In addition to its innovation strategy, Huawei also shared its far-reaching vision for the future and some of the exploration it's doing to get there. In his keynote speech, Dr. Zhou Hong, President of Huawei's Institute of Strategic Research, said that "everything we imagine today is very likely to be too conservative – too little – for tomorrow. We have to meet the future with bold hypotheses and a bold vision, and throw caution to the wind as we push to break through bottlenecks in theory and technology. This is the only way forward."

The Huawei Global Analyst Summit was first held in 2004 and has continued annually for 19 years. This year's event is being held from April 26 to 27, and it includes a broad range of breakout sessions on different aspects of Huawei's business.

— business@khaleejtimes.com