How Abu Dhabi Chamber will serve, empower private sector

Chamber will play three key roles: as a policy advocator, a networker, and a service provider for the private sector

Karl Magnus Olsson, board member, Abu Dhabi Chamber, and co-founder of Careem. - Supplied photo

by Somshankar Bandyopadhyay Published: Thu 2 Feb 2023, 8:21 PM

The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) launched a three-year strategy making empowering the private sector its key priority.

Karl Magnus Olsson, board member, Abu Dhabi Chamber, and co-founder of Careem, said that as per the new strategy, the Chamber will play three key roles: as a policy advocator, a networker, and a service provider for the private sector. “Each of these will be the main strategic pillar,” said Olsson.

Chambers services explained:

By being a policy advocator, the Chamber will be serving as the interface between the private sector and the government, and run sectorial committees and working groups through leading the Economic Collaboration Committee, liaising with its government partners accordingly to provide a platform for the private sector to discuss the best ways to overcome challenges, propose new ideas, and raise policy recommendations. The Chamber will also organise regulation consultations and campaigns that aim to support the private sector in understanding relevant regulations and contribute to the establishment and modification of laws before they are issued. The Chamber will organise B2G conferences, and provide credible data and research to private sector and government partners.

As part of its role as a networker, the Chamber will work with different stakeholders with the aim of uncovering opportunities within the ecosystem. The Chamber will continue to organise B2B matchmaking events, which aim to bring together local companies with relevant local and international companies/organisations to promote trade and contribute to economic growth. Aside from this, the Abu Dhabi Chamber will be hosting focused topical events to support networking and discuss the most pressing topics in the business environment. The Chamber will support international delegations to facilitate trade, investments and collaboration for the private sector.

As part of its role as a service provider, the Chamber aims to be a trusted platform for economic ecosystem navigation and will offer best in class digital and advisory services including, legal advice, legal mediation, attestation, and official documentation services like the certificate of origin. The Chamber conducted a complete digital transformation exercise recently and all its services are 100 per cent digital and can be accessed through the TAMM platform.