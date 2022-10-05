Government entities offer 59 business incentives to Taqdeer award winners

Dubai Chambers offers four new incentives for companies and workers.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 5 Oct 2022, 8:14 PM Last updated: Wed 5 Oct 2022, 8:18 PM

The Taqdeer Award, held every two years under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, has announced Dubai Chambers is providing several new business incentives for outstanding companies and workers who are recognised Taqdeer Awards winners.

The four incentives provided by Dubai Chambers as a strategic partner for the Award include the following benefits: application for the Dubai Chamber of Commerce CSR Label (workplace category), participation in ENGAGE Dubai corporate volunteering initiatives, publication of company achievements in the CSR Al Youm digital magazine and free access to meeting rooms and event spaces at Dubai Chambers’ head office.

The award and the introduction of new incentives aim to strengthen Dubai's reputation as the best city to live, work and invest in.

Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA-Dubai) and Chairman of the Taqdeer Award.

Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA-Dubai) and Chairman of the Taqdeer Award, expressed deep appreciation for the Dubai Chambers’ support for the Award.

He said: “We are pleased with our strategic partnership with the Dubai Chambers to promote a culture of leadership in the labour sector in Dubai. This initiative by the Chambers will raise the number of government agencies supporting the Award to 11, which provides more than 59 incentives for outstanding companies and workers, thereby helping them save millions of dirhams annually in the form of special facilities, advantages and discounts.

He added: “We are moving forward on the path to achieving our lofty goals, and, thanks to the support of the public and private sectors, we have made great strides towards building a distinguished labour sector on more than one level.”

Hassan Al Hashemi, Acting President and CEO of Dubai Chambers.

For his part, Hassan Al Hashemi, Acting President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said that ensuring a favourable environment for businesses in Dubai remains a top priority for Dubai Chambers and noted that the organisation’s strategic partnership with the Taqdeer Award and the new incentives help companies enhance their competitiveness and raise industry standards, and motivate other companies to adopt best CSR practices.

Al Hashemi added that CSR is an essential part of the strategies adopted by the awarded companies. as it creates far reaching benefits for business, customers and the wider society.

In a step that is considered the first of its kind in the world, the Award's management launched two types of cards, the first being the Golden Card, which is granted to the distinguished companies winning in the 4-5 star categories. This card allows companies to obtain the 59 government incentives, including preference in obtaining some government projects by some government agencies, in addition to granting their CEOs long-term “golden” residency. The cards provide millions of dirhams annually in the form of special discounts offered by more than 60 shops in Dubai.

