GMG and Silal partner to support 1100 UAE farms access local retail market

Géant, part of GMG, will bring fresh produce to customers directly sourced from local farms

Mohammad A. Baker, Deputy Chairman and CEO of GMG (L) and Salmeen Obaid Alameri, CEO of Silal (R) at the MoU signing ceremony. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 13 Dec 2022, 4:50 PM

GMG, a global well-being company, and Silal, part of ADQ, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to drive collaboration in the food sector by connecting consumers directly with farmers.

Through this agreement, GMG Consumer Goods division’s food retail portfolio will support local farmers (up to 1,100 farms) contracted with Silal to bring fresh local produce to consumers directly sourced from local farms. The new partnership, signed at the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition, will accelerate GMG’s long-term vision to source 30 per cent of fresh food locally.

The first phase will cover over 30 product categories, and will initially be available at Geant supermarkets. As the initiative matures, more products will be added in due course and available in other retail brands under GMG, including Monoprix and Franprix.

The new agreement highlights GMG’s efforts to contribute to the national food security agenda. The UAE-headquartered conglomerate is investing heavily in food manufacturing, which now boasts six state-of-the-art factories supported by an R&D kitchen and food laboratory. These facilities cover six product lines: meat, seafood, Himalayan pink salt, herbs and spices, cold cuts, and butchery and marination. GMG’s vast business portfolio covers the entire consumer journey from food manufacturing, distribution, and retail. The company intends to cover the entire food consumption chain from farm to fork in the coming years. The partnership also supports GMG’s strategy to have 150 SME business partners in the UAE.

Mohammad A. Baker, Deputy Chairman and CEO of GMG, said: “As a homegrown corporate venture, we have a responsibility to advance the local business ecosystem. We already partner with numerous local enterprises, bringing their products to millions of customers through our diversified retail network. The partnership with Silal enables us to support a critical pillar of the country’s socio-economic growth while contributing to key national objectives and allows us to fulfill our farm-to-fork vision.”

Marc Laurent, President, Retail – Consumer Goods further added: “We constantly thrive to collaborate with like-minded peers to bring locally sourced fresh produce to our customers. Our collaboration with Silal will further help us strengthen our food retail portfolio’s (Géant, Monoprix and Franprix) positioning in the market and at the same time raise awareness about the importance of consuming fresh produce sourced from local farms.”

Sourcing food locally bolsters GMG’s sustainability strategy to support sustainable agriculture. Eliminating the long journeys involved in food imports helps promote eco-friendly food production while contributing to UAE’s green agenda.