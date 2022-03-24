Galadari Colombo wins SLIM – KANTAR People’s Hotel Brand of the Year 2022

Shorooq Partners recently led the pre-seed round of Nuqtah, the first NFT born out of Saudi Arabia, and will continue to concentrate on the burgeoning Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan region.
Business19 hours ago
For the third time, Galadari Colombo has won the SLIM — KANTAR People's Hotel Brand of the Year.
Organised by the Sri Lanka Institute of Marketing (SLIM), the awards ceremony was held on March 21 at the Monarch Imperial.
The event was hosted under the theme 'heart share', which is a nod to the special attention given to creating an emotional bond with Sri Lankan consumers and people. This year's awards recognised the most loved brands, personalities and programmes.
SLIM — KANTAR People's Awards has been a significant national event in Sri Lanka, giving people an opportunity to share their love and enthusiasm for their favourite brands.
Galadari Colombo expressed its gratitude at being awarded the top honours and promised to be a brand name that would remain in people's hearts.
Shorooq Partners recently led the pre-seed round of Nuqtah, the first NFT born out of Saudi Arabia, and will continue to concentrate on the burgeoning Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan region.
Business19 hours ago
The cards are available as Elevate and Inspire variants and offer some of the highest Etihad Guest earning and rewards opportunities in the market.
Business20 hours ago
The Brazil government has transferred 131 assets to the private sector in the last three years.
Business20 hours ago
The Badiri Entrepreneurship Programme is working on a practical, hands-on approach to shaping the next generation of female entrepreneurs
Business21 hours ago
The UAE will organise and host the first edition of the Investopia summit on March 28 alongside Expo 2020 Dubai. It is one of the major strategic initiatives under the ‘Projects of the 50’ announced by the UAE Government last year.
Business21 hours ago
Selfologi’s aim is to develop a true partnership with clinics and practitioners, and ultimately advance the industry by creating differentiating standards and being an advocate for quality
Business21 hours ago
Hub71 startups generated Dh1.2 billion in revenue since 2019 and secured over 20 deals.
Business22 hours ago
Since 2002, GPP has secured over 16,934 procurement contracts for 362 Emirati companies in varied sectors.
Business1 day ago