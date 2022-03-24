Galadari Colombo wins SLIM – KANTAR People’s Hotel Brand of the Year 2022

This year's awards recognised the most loved brands, personalities and programmes

General Manager Sampath Siriwardena and Head of Marketing & Business Development Anuradha Wickramanayaka receive the award. —Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 24 Mar 2022, 1:16 PM Last updated: Thu 24 Mar 2022, 1:17 PM

For the third time, Galadari Colombo has won the SLIM — KANTAR People's Hotel Brand of the Year.

Organised by the Sri Lanka Institute of Marketing (SLIM), the awards ceremony was held on March 21 at the Monarch Imperial.

The event was hosted under the theme 'heart share', which is a nod to the special attention given to creating an emotional bond with Sri Lankan consumers and people. This year's awards recognised the most loved brands, personalities and programmes.

SLIM — KANTAR People's Awards has been a significant national event in Sri Lanka, giving people an opportunity to share their love and enthusiasm for their favourite brands.

Galadari Colombo expressed its gratitude at being awarded the top honours and promised to be a brand name that would remain in people's hearts.