FTA resumes Tax Clinic initiative in RAK, Sharjah

By WAM Published: Thu 25 Aug 2022, 7:27 PM

The Tax Clinic initiative, organised by the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) to establish and maintain direct communication with business sectors, has resumed its field activities across the emirates with sessions in Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah.

The FTA revealed that two new rounds of sessions were held in August 2022 under the Tax Clinic campaign to raise tax awareness and enhance tax compliance. The first was held over three days (from August 16 to August 18 ) at Tasheel Enjaz – Alrams Centre in Ras Al Khaimah, while the second round took place at the Tasheel-Al Thiqah Multi-Services Centre in Mleiha in the Emirate of Sharjah, from August 23 to August 25.

The authority had launched the Tax Clinic in August 2018, targeting all seven emirates to raise tax awareness, assist taxpayers in overcoming any obstacles they may face and in ensuring self-compliance. The FTA representatives are present across all locations covered by the initiative to answer questions about registration, how to file tax returns and pay taxes, and other tax obligations.

FTA organised remote awareness sessions under the Tax Clinic initiative for over two years, bringing together hundreds of business sector representatives and tax system stakeholders.

FTA Director-General, Khalid Ali Al Bustani, said, "The Federal Tax Authority organises the Tax Clinic campaign in collaboration with Departments of Economic Development and municipalities across all seven emirates, under the framework the FTA established for cooperating and coordinating with its strategic partners in the public and private sectors, providing top-quality services, and ensuring the successful implementation of tax legislation."

"The FTA organised remote awareness sessions under the Tax Clinic initiative for more than two years," he added. "Remote and virtual communications technologies proved to be a highly effective tool for us to spread awareness and communicate directly with taxpayers to support them in achieving tax compliance and ensuring efficiency and accuracy."

"As of this month, the FTA is resuming the Tax Clinic campaign’s field activities around the Emirates," Al Bustani explained. "That said, we are equally committed to expanding the pool of beneficiaries from the Tax Clinic sessions, and with that in mind, we broadcast all sessions on social media to ensure the highest levels of transparency, clarity, and accuracy of the information, as well as to answer questions from attendees to boost compliance among taxpayers, help them avoid violations, and enable them to easily comply with regulations with no impact on their activities."

The Federal Tax Authority invited various business sectors to attend the Tax Clinic sessions and raise their comments, questions, or concerns, which would be addressed by the FTA team of experts leading the workshops.

The sessions held in Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah saw teams of analysts and tax experts from the FTA’s Registration and Taxpayer Services departments explain a range of important topics, including the procedures and documents required for various requests, such as tax registration and deregistration, requests for reconsideration, voluntary declarations, and refund requests. The FTA experts emphasised the importance of complying with requirements and only using the forms approved by the authority. They also covered common errors that may occur during registration, filing returns, or paying taxes and offered advice on how to avoid them. — Wam